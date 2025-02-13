Canadian REC Elic Ayomanor, QB Kurtis Rourke invited to 2025 NFL Combine

A pair of high-profile Canadians have been invited to the 2025 NFL Combine, taking the next step in their journey to professional football.

Receiver Elic Ayomanor and quarterback Kurtis Rourke have both received the coveted invite to Indianapolis, Ind. for the event. Rourke will be unable to participate in testing or on-field drills after undergoing off-season surgery for a torn ACL but will be in attendance to interview with teams.

Ayomanor recorded 125 receptions for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns over 24 games at Stanford — including a memorable 294-yard, three-touchdown performance against future Heisman Trophy winner and projected top-five NFL draft pick Travis Hunter in 2023. The native of Medicine Hat, Alta. declared early for the draft after his redshirt sophomore season and is projected to be a Day 2 pick.

The six-foot-two, 210-pound target was named second-team All-ACC in 2024, building off an honourable mention All-PAC 12 selection from 2023. He won the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian player in the NCAA that season.

Rourke won the Jon Cornish Trophy in 2024 after leading Indiana University to the greatest season in school history, finishing with an 11-2 record after losing in the College Football Playoff quarter-finals. The Oakville, Ont. native threw for 3,042 yards, 29 touchdowns, and five interceptions to earn second-team All-Big Ten honours and finished ninth in voting for the Heisman Trophy, all while playing the entire season on a torn ACL.

The six-foot-five, 223-pound pivot began his collegiate career at Ohio University as a backup to his older brother, Nathan. He went on to throw for 7,651 yards, 50 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions as a Bobcat and rushed for 828 yards and 11 scores, earning Mid-American Conference MVP honours in 2022. Rourke is currently projected as a late-round NFL Draft pick.

The 2025 NFL Combine will run from February 24 through March 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Ayomanor and his fellow receivers will complete their testing on Saturday, March 1.