Manitoba QB Jackson Tachinski named Canada West Player of the Year

University of Manitoba quarterback Jackson Tachinski has been named the Player of the Year in the Canada West, earning him a shot at the Hec Crighton Trophy.

Tachinski was named the conference’s all-star quarterback earlier this week after throwing for 1,842 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The dual-threat passer from Winnipeg, Man. also rushed 80 times for 637 yards and seven touchdowns. He helped push the Bisons to a 7-1 finish to the season, good enough for first in the conference, before Regina upset them in the semi-finals.

With the award, Tachinski becomes one of four national finalists for the Hec Crighton, which goes to the national player of the year. The last Canada West player to win the award was Calgary quarterback Adam Sinagra in 2018, while a Bison has never received top honours.

Two other Bisons will join their quarterback on the national stage. Guard Giordano Vaccaro was named the conference’s outstanding lineman after he helped Manitoba lead the nation in rushing yards this season and will now vie for the J.P. Metras Trophy. Head coach Brian Dobie earned the nomination for Coach of the Year in his 29th and final season before retirement, his sixth time earning the award.

Calgary safety Nate Beauchemin was named the outstanding defensive player and will be put forward for the President’s Trophy. The Kelowna, B.C. native notched 41 total tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble, and a blocked field goal, returning two picks for touchdowns. UBC defensive end Deacon Sterna will be a finalist for the Peter Gorman Trophy as the conference’s Rookie of the Year, notching 20 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and a blocked kick this year.

Prolific Saskatchewan running back Ryker Frank was honoured for his contributions off the field with the Student-Athlete Community Service Award and will now get a chance at the prestigious Russ Jackson Award. The Huskies’ special teams coordinator and special advisor Jerry Friesen is up for the Gino Fracas Award as the assistant coach of the year.

The Saskatchewan Huskies (6-3) will host the Regina Rams (4-5) on Saturday, November 9 in the 97th Hardy Cup. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EST.