OUA all-star QB, CFL Combine invitee Keagan Hall transfers to York from McMaster

One of the top quarterbacks in U Sports football will be wearing a different uniform next season, potentially shifting the balance of power in Ontario University Athletics.

On Thursday, York University announced the transfer of Keagan Hall from McMaster University. The graduate student in commerce moves from a traditional OUA contender that went 4-4 last season before a quarterfinal playoff exit to a rebuilding program that went 2-6 and has not qualified for the postseason since 2004.

The six-foot-four, 232-pound pivot was named a second-team OUA all-star in 2024, exceeded only by Hec Crighton Trophy winner and touted NFL prospect Taylor Elgersma. He completed 223-of-326 passes (68.4 percent) for 2,781 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while rushing 44 times for 238 yards and a score in nine games.

Hall received promotion to the CFL National Combine next week in Regina after a strong showing at the Invitational Combine in Waterloo earlier this month. However, he is unlikely to be selected in the CFL Draft and plans to return to school for his fifth and final year of eligibility.

The Burlington, Ont. native has appeared in 26 games over four seasons with the Marauders, completing 423-of-645 passes (65.5 percent) for 4,927 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions to go along with 69 carries for 410 yards and four majors on the ground.

York won their first non-forfeiture game in four years last season after the hiring of head coach Dexter Janke. Quarterbacks Matt Linn and Shawn Lal split time for the Lions in 2024, both of whom came over from other U Sports programs.

Transfers remain relatively uncommon in U Sports compared to the NCAA, though graduate students can change schools once without penalty. CanadaFootballChat, a national recruiting tracker, listed just 11 transfer commitments for the 2025 season prior to Hall’s announcement — five of whom will also be going to York.