CFL promotes 11 prospects from Invitational Combine to National, including two quarterbacks

11 players have booked their tickets to the CFL National Combine after strong showings at the Invitational in Waterloo, including a pair of quarterbacks.

Manitoba’s Jackson Tachinski and McMaster’s Keagan Hall have been invited to continue to showcase themselves as part of what many consider to be the greatest class of Canadian QB prospects ever.

Tachinski was named the Canada West’s Most Valuable Player last season after leading the Bisons to the best regular-season record in the conference. In 35 career games, the six-foot-three, 208-pound dual-threat pivot has completed 349-of-578 passes (60.3 percent) for 4,553 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions while rushing 220 times for 1,519 yards and 21 majors.

The native of Winnipeg, Man. ran a 4.75-second forty-yard dash, 7.15-second three-cone, and 4.46-second short shuttle. He also broad jumped nine feet, 5 1/2 inches with a 28.5-inch vertical.

Hall checked in at six-foot-four and 232 pounds, running a 4.99-second forty-yard dash, 7.56-second three-cone, and 4.72-second short shuttle. He posted a 31-inch vertical and a nine-foot, 7/8-inch broad jump.

The Burlington, Ont. native has appeared in 26 games for the Marauders, completing 423-of-645 passes (65.5 percent) for 4,927 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions to go along with 69 carries for 410 yards and four majors on the ground. He was named a second-team OUA all-star in 2024.

The pair will join Montreal’s Jonathan Senecal and Laval’s Arnaud Desjardins at the main Combine next month. Indiana’s Kurtis Rourke is currently at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, while Laurier’s Taylor Elgersma is expected to perform for NFL scouts at a pro day.

Also receiving promotion to the main event were Alberta running back Opemipo Oshinubi, Davenport receiver Hakeem Harris, Guelph offensive lineman Ethan Pyle, Concordia offensive lineman Felix Despins, Laurier defensive tackle Chisanem Nsitem, Windsor linebacker Liam Hoskins, Montreal linebacker Gabriel Lessard, UBC defensive back Ronan Horrall, and Laurier defensive back Maliek Cote-Azore.

Oshinubi won the forty-yard dash with a dazzling time of 4.45 seconds at six-foot and 223 pounds. He also put up 25 reps of 225 pounds on the bench, while posting a 32-inch vertical, nine-foot, 8 1/4-inch broad jump, 7.39-second three-cone, and 4.4-second short shuttle.

The Calgary, Alta. native has primarily been a backup for the Golden Bears behind 2024 fourth-round pick Matthew Peterson. In 29 games, he has run for 887 yards and six touchdowns on 129 attempts while making 20 catches for 143 yards and another score.

Harris tied for the top spot in the vertical with a jump of 38.5 inches, while leaping 10 feet, 5 3/4 inches in the broad and recording 13 reps on the bench. The Markham, Ont. product also ran a 4.69-second forty-yard dash, 7.07-second three-cone, and 4.34-second short shuttle.

The six-foot-two, 210-pound receiver has put up modest numbers for Davenport University, a Division II school in Grand Rapids, Mich. In 26 games, he recorded 18 receptions for 267 yards and one touchdown, as well as making eight tackles.

Pyle checked in at a lean six-foot-two and 278 pounds, predictably pacing the offensive line group in the athletic testing with a 5.31-second forty-yard dash, 7.36-second three-cone, and 4.7-second short shuttle. He also put up 19 reps on the bench, jumped 30.5 inches in the vertical, and leapt nine feet, 1 1/4 inches in the broad.

The Gryphons’ centre was named a second-team OUA all-star this past season and has started all 29 regular-season games he’s played over the past four years. He hails from Milton, Ont.

Despins also put up 19 reps on the bench and ran a 5.54-second forty at six-foot-three and 313 pounds. He also posted a 20-inch vertical and a seven-foot, seven-inch broad jump, while running a five-second short-shuttle and 7.89-second three-cone.

The native of Varennes, Que. is credited with making 21 regular-season starts at tackle over the past three seasons with the Stingers.

Nsitem ran a 5.2-second forty-yard dash at six-foot-one and 296 pounds while clocking a 7.81-second three-cone and 4.81-second short shuttle. He was credited with a 29.5-inch vertical, eight-foot, 4 3/4-inch broad jump, and 16 reps on the bench.

The nose tackle from Brampton, Ont. has played 34 games with the Golden Hawks, making 66 tackles, six tackles for loss, and two sacks while batting four passes.

Hoskins measured in at nearly six-foot-two and 235 pounds, running a 4.72-second forty-yard dash, 7.33-second three-cone, and 4.44-second short shuttle. The London, Ont. product also bench pressed 15 reps, with a 32-inch vertical and nine-foot, 6 7/8-inch broad.

A hybrid edge rusher for parts of his career with the Lancers, he suited up in 34 games and recorded 105 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, six pass breakups, and three interceptions — two of which were returned for touchdowns.

Lessard was recorded at 4.83 seconds in the forty-yard dash while blazing a 7.02-second three-cone and a 4.27-second short shuttle. The six-foot-two, 229-pound linebacker also powered out 20 reps on the bench with a 33.5-inch vertical and a nine-foot, 9 7/8-inch broad jump.

The native of Sainte-Julie, Que. rarely played on defence during his time with the Carabins, buried behind Presidents’ Trophy winners Nicky Farinaccio and Harold Miessan. However, he was credited with 23.5 tackles in 25 regular-season games, primarily on special teams.

Horrall checked in at six-foot-one and 198 pounds before recording an impressive 6.58-second three-cone and 4.19-second short shuttle. He also produced a 35.5-inch vertical, 10-foot, 1/8-inch broad jump, and 4.68-second forty-yard dash to go along with 12 bench reps.

The Thunderbird defensive back from Ottawa, Ont. has appeared in 25 games over the past four seasons, recording 32 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, two pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Cote-Azore finished in the top five of the six testing events, winning the broad jump with a leap of 10 feet, 8 1/8 inches and tying for the best vertical at 38.5 inches. The five-foot-11, 182-pound defensive back was also clocked at 4.55 seconds in the forty-yard dash, 4.27 seconds in the short shuttle, and 6.65 seconds in the three-cone, while putting up six reps in the bench press.

The native of Ajax, Ont. has appeared in 39 games for Wilfrid Laurier over the past four seasons, making 150 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, 15 pass breakups, and a blocked kick.

More than 70 prospects took part in the Invitational Combine on Friday, which took place at the University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House. The leaderboard from each event can be found here.

The CFL National Combine will take place over three days in Regina, Sask. from March 21 to 23. The 2025 CFL Draft is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST.