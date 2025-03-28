‘I didn’t really watch a ton of CFL’: rising draft prospect Seth Hundeby learns by doing

For someone from the heart of Rider Nation, Seth Hundeby sure doesn’t sound like all that much of a football fan.

“To be completely honest with you, I grew up and I didn’t really watch a ton of CFL, so watching CFL has never been really ingrained in me,” Hundeby told 3DownNation at the recent CFL Combine in Regina, admitting he never watched much NFL either.

“I love playing the sport, and I watch tons of our film to prepare for our games, but at the end of the day, I just don’t watch a ton of football. Crazy enough, I played basketball and football. It was the chance to play a physical sport where I could hit other people and not get in trouble. I knew some of my buddies were going into it and I just fell in love with the sport.”

Rider fans will forgive the Saskatoon-born-and-raised linebacker for not jumping on the bandwagon sooner if he somehow ends up in the Roughrider linebacking crew. Hundeby didn’t crack the first two rounds of John Hodge’s CFL Mock Draft 1.0 but seems okay with that as he has not put an over-under on where he’ll get selected on April 29.

Entering his final year of eligibility for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, Hundeby intends to return to school to complete his engineering degree. He is the nephew, great-nephew and cousin to three other Huskie football alumni and the son of a Huskie women’s basketball player. In the spirit of that student-athlete tradition, he won’t jump to the pros without completing his education.

That shouldn’t dissuade teams from drafting him though. Listed at six-foot-three and 251 pounds, Hundeby runs like a deer. His 4.70 forty and a 6.88 three-cone run at the Combine landed him on J.C. Abbott’s list of risers, with safety-like speed causing draft evaluators to talk about him in ways they weren’t before.

It remains to be seen how much his performance will elevate his status in 3DownNation’s next mock draft or the real thing but either way, the man who fancies himself as a Mac linebacker vows to not lose any sleep over it. He is eager to play anywhere his name gets called, telling one reporter that he’ll punt if that’s what his new team asks him to do.

As far as guessing which team that will be for, he’s unconcerned.

“I’m just going to put my phone on max ringtone and just kind of hope for the best.”

The 2025 CFL Draft is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST.