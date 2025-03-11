John Hodge’s 2025 CFL Mock Draft 1.0

The 2025 CFL Draft is fast approaching, which means it’s time to examine how the top selections could be made by teams around the league.

Elic Ayomanor, Stanford’s top-ranked receiver from Medicine Hat, Alta., is not listed below as he’s expected to be a relatively high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. All other players expected to draw serious NFL interest have that noted as part of the analysis below.

The two picks at the end of the second round are bonus selections given to the two teams that had the highest percentage of snaps played by Canadians the previous season. This year, they were awarded to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and B.C. Lions.

Things can change quickly leading up to the draft, so make sure to stay tuned to 3DownNation for all the latest news, insight, and analysis ahead of April 29. Expect an updated mock draft sometime after the CFL Combine, which will take place from March 21-23 in Regina, Sask.

This mock draft was created using a combination of anonymous sourcing, film review, statistical analysis, and notes from 3DownNation reporter JC Abbott. Last year, 3DownNation correctly projected five of the nine players who were taken in round one.

Round One

1. Calgary Stampeders — LB Connor Shay, Wyoming

The six-foot-two, 232-pound defender was born in Danville, Calif. but qualified for Canadian citizenship through his father, Chuck, who was born in Charlottetown, P.E.I. Between his position, stature, and American birth, Shay has drawn comparisons to Alex Singleton, who became a star with the Stampeders after being selected in the first round of the 2016 CFL Draft. He has since become an NFL starter.

Shay was only a one-year starter at Wyoming — Singleton was a two-year starter at Montana State — but he made the most of it, recording 76 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four pass knockdowns, and one interception in 2024.

The Stampeders appear set to start a Canadian at weak-side linebacker this season after adding Fraser Sopik in free agency. Though it remains to be seen whether or not Shay can become the next Alex Singleton, he seems like a perfect fit in Cowtown.

2. Hamilton Tiger-Cats — DL Darien Newell, Queen’s

The native of Brampton, Ont. has been a game-wrecker for the Gaels for the past three seasons, earning two first-team U Sports All-Canadian honours and one second-team U Sports All-Canadian selection. It’s possible that Newell will get an NFL look but if not, he should be ready for a significant role as a CFL rookie.

Hamilton needs to add talent to the defensive line regardless of passport and Newell, at six-foot-three, has beefed up to 295 pounds ahead of entering the professional ranks. After recording 27.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks at the collegiate level mostly from the interior, he’s ready to make waves in the CFL.

3. Ottawa Redblacks — OL Erik Andersen, Western

The native of London, Ont., was named a first-team U Sports All-Canadian offensive tackle the last two seasons and might be able to remain at the position in the CFL. He certainly has the size at six-foot-six and 306 pounds, posing good length and athleticism.

Andersen might need to fill out his lower body a bit more, especially if he’s eventually converted to guard, but the J. P. Metras Trophy nominee’s ceiling seems sky-high. He moves smoothly, plays with good leverage, and seals gaps effectively even in space.

4. Saskatchewan Roughriders — DL Paris Shand, LSU

The 23-year-old seems likely to sign an NFL contract as an undrafted free agent, though that didn’t stop Saskatchewan from taking Boston College offensive lineman Kyle Hergel in the first round of last year’s draft. Therefore, we’ll plug Shand in here where Riderville gets the best defensive lineman available in a deep defensive line class.

The six-foot-four, 275-pound native of Toronto, Ont. played three seasons at the University of Arizona before transferring to LSU where he spent two years playing against the highest level of competition in collegiate football. He started nine games for the Tigers and recorded 27 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, 19 quarterback pressures, and three pass knockdowns.

5. Montreal Alouettes — REC Keelan White, Montana

The six-foot-two, 185-pound native of North Vancouver, B.C. was originally a walk-on with the Grizzlies in 2019 but earned a scholarship by his second year with the team. He was named the program’s Offensive Most Valuable Player in 2023 and finished his collegiate career this past season with 161 catches for 1,862 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Alouettes need to add depth behind starter Tyson Philpot, who is coming off a season-ending foot injury. White seems like a natural fit as he plays with a similar style — though not a burner, he’s sure-handed, runs good routes, and can be elusive after the catch.

6. Winnipeg Blue Bombers — OL Christopher Fortin, Connecticut

The six-foot-five, 300-pound native of St-Rene, Que. doesn’t anchor as well as four-time All-CFL selection Brandon Revenberg but the rest of his game looks pretty similar on tape. He’s got a lean build, smooth hips, and really quick feet, which allow him to climb to the second level with ease.

Fortin isn’t attending the upcoming CFL Combine, choosing instead to test at Connecticut’s pro day on March 26. He was only a one-year starter for the Huskies at guard but received excellent grades from Pro Football Focus. Winnipeg needs to add a blue-chip offensive lineman with experience playing along the interior and Fortin fits the bill nicely.

7. Toronto Argonauts — DL Ali Saad, Bowling Green

The six-foot-three, 280-pound defender played mostly defensive end as part of Bowling Green’s three-man front, though he projects as a CFL defensive tackle. The native of Windsor, Ont. was a two-year starter for the team, finishing his career with 35 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 22 quarterback pressures, and four forced fumbles.

Saad moves well in space for a player of his size and has the type of motor that should translate well to playing on a larger field. The Argonauts, who once boasted strong Canadian depth along their defensive line, have been picked clean over the past few years, which means it’s time to rebuild the unit.

8. Calgary Stampeders — DL Hayden Harris, Montana

The six-foot-five, 255-pound pass rusher was born in Mill Creek, Wash. but qualified for Canadian citizenship through his mother, Tonia Lee, who was born in Vancouver, B.C. and raised in Regina, Sask. Harris recorded 84 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception over two seasons with the Grizzlies, earning a second-team All-Big Sky selection in 2024.

Harris spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at UCLA but didn’t get much playing time. Stampeders head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson has deep ties to Montana and Harris would be the perfect addition for his defensive line, which needs to add pass rush help regardless of passport.

Round Two

9. B.C. Lions (via Calgary) — DB Jackson Findlay, Western

The native of North Vancouver, B.C. was named a first-team U Sports All-Canadian and a finalist for the Presidents’ Trophy with the Mustangs, ending his collegiate career with a whopping 182 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, 25 pass knockdowns, four sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Findlay has played halfback and safety and believes he can also contribute at strong-side linebacker, making him a versatile weapon for a Canadian defender. He also wants to become a paediatric oncologist when his playing career is over, something some teams might consider a plus — he’s a high-intelligence, high-character prospect — but others might consider a drawback, fearing he’ll retire early someday.

10. Hamilton Tiger-Cats — QB Taylor Elgersma, Wilfrid Laurier

It almost feels like Taylor Elgersma doesn’t need an introduction at this point. The reigning Hec Crighton Trophy winner’s star has skyrocketed in a relatively short time thanks to his participation in the Senior Bowl, which saw him become the first-ever U Sports quarterback to receive an invitation to the event. At six-foot-four and 220 pounds, Elgersma has the size, smarts, and arm talent to become a franchise passer at the professional level.

The quarterback position was once an afterthought in the CFL draft, but that’s changed thanks to players like Michael O’Connor, Nathan Rourke, and Tre Ford. Multiple quarterbacks will be taken in this year’s draft — some scouts believe there could be as many as five — and it seems likely that Elgersma will be the first off the board, even though he might not sign right away as he pursues the NFL.

11. Edmonton Elks — DL Isaiah Bagnah, BYU

General manager Ed Hervey prioritizes drafting along the offensive and defensive lines and Bagnah certainly fits that bill. The six-foot-four, 245-pound native of Lethbridge, Alta. knows how to rush the passer off the edge and should have the athleticism to contribute on special teams early in his career.

Bagnah made 110 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 28 quarterback pressures, three pass knockdowns, and two forced fumbles over 50 collegiate games at Boise State and BYU, 23 of which he started. The Elks have some depth behind newcomer Robbie Smith, who became the CFL’s highest-paid defensive player in free agency, but Bagnah would help round out the position group and potentially start in the future.

12. B.C. Lions — OL Sam Carson, Louisiana-Monroe

The 23-year-old was a two-year starter at left tackle with the University of Calgary before transferring to the NCAA ranks in 2023. After serving in a depth role during his first season with the Warhawks, he started at left tackle in 2024 and allowed eight quarterback pressures and zero sacks over eight games, according to Pro Football Focus.

Carson’s father, Paul, and brother, Matthew, both won two Vanier Cups with the Dinos during their collegiate careers. Paul has since had multiple coaching stints with Calgary, while Matthew was selected by the Argonauts in the eighth round of the 2017 CFL Draft, though he didn’t see any regular-season action with the team.

13. Ottawa Redblacks — LB Devin Veresuk, Windsor

The six-foot-three, 230-pound native of Windsor, Ont. was a huge part of his hometown team’s recent defensive resurgence, making 160 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, nine sacks, five pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one interception since 2022.

The Redblacks prioritize special teams and Veresuk will likely be one of the best cover players to come out of this year’s draft class. He may also develop into a spot starter, which is something that Ottawa hasn’t had in the linebacking corps since Adam Auclair departed via free agency last offseason.

14. Saskatchewan Roughriders — OL Ethan Vibert, South Dakota State

The native of Regina, Sask. started at left guard for the Jackrabbits this past season after filling a depth role at centre the year before. Scouts call him a “mauler,” though he achieved higher pass-blocking grades than run-blocking grades from Pro Football Focus, which indicated he allowed zero sacks and 14 quarterback pressures in 2024.

The Roughriders got better along the interior of the offensive line in free agency, adding Sean McEwen and Philippe Gagnon. However, with 238 career games between them, it’s clear they won’t be in Saskatchewan for the long haul. Vibert would give his hometown team a potential long-term starter at guard or centre and help push some of the depth players the club currently has under contract.

15. Montreal Alouettes — DL Jeremiah Ojo, Montreal

The six-foot-three, 236-pound edge rusher was a game-wrecker for the Carabins, earning first-team U Sports All-Canadian honours the past two seasons. Ojo can win with quickness and power and has impressive speed in the open field, allowing him to pursue quarterbacks after they’ve fled the pocket.

The Alouettes don’t particularly need another Canadian defensive end, though this would be an easy pick if Ojo was still on the board. He’s tenacious, claws through blocks, and would provide even more depth behind guys like Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Lwal Uguak, and Joshua Archibald.

16. Winnipeg Blue Bombers — DB Nate Beauchemin, Calgary

The native of Kelowna, B.C. had an incredible 2024 season with the Dinos, earning a first-team U Sports All-Canadian selection, winning Canada West Defensive Player of the Year, and capturing the Presidents’ Trophy, which is presented annually to the top defensive player in all of U Sports.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound defender is a ballhawk from the safety position, making eight interceptions over the past two seasons, and would immediately upgrade the Canadian talent in a Winnipeg secondary that has been devastated by injury over the last few years.

17. Toronto Argonauts — REC Damien Alford, Utah

The native of Montreal, Que. was a standout over four seasons at Syracuse University where he made 67 catches for 1,291 yards before transferring to the Utes. He dressed for four games with Utah in 2024 and made one start but didn’t register any statistics, leading him to opt out of the 2025 CFL Draft and transfer to Florida Atlantic University. He recently rescinded, however, deciding to reenter the draft and turn pro this year.

Alford has incredible size at six-foot-six and 210 pounds, making him somewhat comparable to Nick Mardner, who went No. 2 overall to the Ottawa Redblacks last year. Receiver isn’t necessarily Toronto’s biggest need but he might be impossible to pass up here — especially if he runs well at the upcoming Big 12 pro day.

18. Winnipeg Blue Bombers — QB Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

Players generally plummet down CFL draft boards when they’re selected in the NFL draft, but that might not happen with Rourke given how valuable he would be should he ever come north. The six-foot-four, 220-pound passer drew legitimate Heisman Trophy buzz with the Hoosiers this past season, throwing for 2,827 yards, 28 touchdowns, and four interceptions despite playing with a torn ACL, which has since been surgically repaired.

The former MAC MVP and second-team All-Big Ten selection has elite traits and the sterling reputation of his older brother, Nathan, as a hard worker and leader should only help his stock. Winnipeg got this pick for free, so it doesn’t seem crazy to risk it on a player who might never play in the CFL.

19. B.C. Lions — LB Jaylen Smith, North Texas

The native of Hamilton, Ont. is as versatile as they come, having played as an edge rusher, standup linebacker, and slot cornerback with the Mean Green this past season. Though it remains to be seen how well he runs — his pro day is scheduled for March 21 — Smith would help round out a B.C. linebacking corps that lost Boseko Lokombo to retirement and Ryder Varga to a trade.

Melique Straker, who filled a similar hybrid role at the collegiate level, fell to the fourth round of last year’s draft but had a good rookie season with the Roughriders, making nine special teams tackles in 10 games. Smith is a little taller and quite a bit heavier, which means he should be more capable of playing in the box at the professional level.

Best of the rest: DL Kolade Amusan, Windsor; DB King Ambers, East Texas A&M; OL Alex Berwick, Western; OL Gavin Coakes, UBC; LB Seth Hundeby, Saskatchewan; REC Ethan Jordan, Wilfrid Laurier; DL Nate Martey, Arkansas State; LB Harold Miessan, Montreal; RB Opemipo Oshinubi, Alberta; DL Liam Reid, Calgary; FB Quincy Vaughn, North Dakota