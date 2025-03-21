CFLPA decries ‘insulting and ignorant’ comments by Edmonton Elks’ GM Ed Hervey

The CFLPA has condemned comments made by Edmonton Elks’ general manager Ed Hervey in his ongoing public dispute with receiver Eugene Lewis, calling them “insulting and ignorant” to every player in the Canadian Football League.

“The Canadian Football League Players’ Association released the following statement addressing recent remarks by the Edmonton Elks General Manager, Ed Hervey, asserting that there were no superstars in the CFL. Letters on the subject have been sent by the CFLPA to the Edmonton Elks Football Club and the Canadian Football League.

We are deeply disturbed by the public comments of the Edmonton Elks General Manager, Ed Hervey, as reported by 3DownNation. Mr. Hervey’s comments were insulting and ignorant. He disparaged every single one of our members, and our entire league when he stated that the CFL has no superstar players.

We call on Mr. Hervey to retract his statement and acknowledge the immense value and skill that CFL players bring to the sport. The CFL is home to some of the most dynamic athletes in professional football, and it is time to show respect for their contributions both on and off the field.”

In his press conference on Thursday, Hervey addressed comments made by Lewis after an acrimonious split in free agency in which the receiver claimed he was “a superstar player in the league” and that the new GM had not been smart to disrespect him.

“I don’t know any superstar players in the CFL,” Hervey stated. “If guys feel they’re a superstar, fantastic. I’m not really into guys’ personal feelings about themselves. That’s not where I go. That’s not the road I go down.”

Hervey confirmed Lewis’ accusations that he had not spoken to him directly regarding the team’s decision not to offer him a contract extension but expressed no regrets about his strategy. Lewis responded in a series of posts on X, but claimed the dispute was not a feud.

“Sounds like he’s mad because he lied, and the media ask him about me. Now to save himself he says there’s no superstars in the CFL. Now you being disrespectful to the league and your own players…. Last I checked the fans, stats, contracts and consistency determine a superstar”

“Not feud, we just being honest. How are you helping a league grow if you’re degrading the players. To say it’s no superstars in the league is wild. You know how hard it is for a player to reach those goals in CFL. He should have just spoke directly. He generalizing everybody.”

“So what do you tell the guys at the CFL Combine in the meetings if you don’t believe there are any CFL superstars? What motivation are you giving them to be great and strive for greatness if you basically saying they are just another pawn on the chess board? Crazy work.”

Several current and former CFL players came to Lewis’ defence and echoed his criticism of Hervey’s statement, including Tim White, Brandon Banks, Manny Arceneaux, and Peter Dyakowski.

Hervey delivered an impassioned rant during the CFL’s winter meetings, indicating he would not pay the then-pending free agent Lewis anywhere close to the $320,000 he earned in 2024 with the Green and Gold. Lewis eventually signed a two-year contract with the Ottawa Redblacks worth $223,000 in hard money for the 2025 season — a $97,000 reduction from what he earned last season in the Alberta capital.

Ottawa travels to Edmonton in Week 5 for a matchup on Sunday, July 6. All eyes will be focused on Hervey and Lewis during pre-game warmups and post-game handshakes.