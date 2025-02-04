Sources: Ottawa Redblacks agree to terms with All-CFL receiver Eugene Lewis

The Ottawa Redblacks have agreed to terms with All-CFL receiver Eugene Lewis and, barring anything unforeseen, he’s expected to sign a two-year contract with the team, per sources.

In 2025, Lewis can earn $223,000 in hard money with an additional $3,000 available in major award incentives. He’s currently scheduled to make $239,000 in 2026 with the same $3,000 possible in major award incentives.

The 31-year-old was the highest-paid player at his position last season, earning $320,000. That was $35,000 more than Kenny Lawler and $90,000 more than Dalton Schoen made with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last year. Those two pass catchers were the second and third-highest-paid receivers in the CFL, respectively.

Lewis registered 74 receptions for 1,070 yards with a league-leading 10 touchdowns — including at least one for eight straight games to finish the season — in 2024. He was named to the All-CFL team for his performance.

The six-foot, 200-pound pass catcher has played 97 games over seven seasons in the CFL, five with the Montreal Alouettes and two in Edmonton. He has recorded 398 catches for 6,261 yards with 41 touchdowns, including three 1,000-yard seasons.

The Norristown, PA native has been named All-CFL three times, an East Division all-star three times and West Division all-star once. In 2022, Lewis was named the East Division Most Outstanding Player following single-season, career bests across the board: 91 receptions for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on Sunday, Feb. 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team, however, the deals are not legally binding and can’t be made official until after free agency opens on Tuesday, Feb. 11.