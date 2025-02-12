Official: Ottawa Redblacks sign CFL all-star receiver Eugene Lewis

The Ottawa Redblacks have officially signed three-time CFL all-star receiver Eugene Lewis to a two-year contract through the 2026 season. 3DownNation insider Justin Dunk was the first to report the two sides agreed to terms during the league’s communication window.

“To add someone with his career production and receiving skillset will only enhance us as a team,” general manager Shawn Burke said in a statement.

The 31-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Edmonton Elks. In 2024, he broke the thousand-yard mark for the third time in his career as he caught 74 passes for 1,070 yards and 10 touchdowns. He hauled in at least one major during each of the season’s final eight games.

The Norristown, Pa. native set career highs across the board with the Montreal Alouettes in 2022, hauling in 91 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns, again receiving All-CFL honours.

Lewis broke out in 2018, appearing in all 18 games in Montreal while recording 827 receiving yards and four touchdown catches. In 2019, he earned an East Division all-star nod with 1,133 yards and five touchdowns, then followed it up with his first All-CFL season in 2021.

Through 97 career games, Lewis has racked up 398 catches for 6,261 yards, and 41 touchdowns.

Finishing his collegiate career at the University of Oklahoma after spending three years at Penn State University, Lewis attended minicamp with the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks in 2017. He first signed with the Alouettes that June.