‘Thank you for embracing me’: Eugene Lewis bids farewell to Edmonton Elks

Eugene Lewis has said goodbye to the Edmonton Elks one day before the official start of CFL free agency.

The 31-year-old native of Norristown, Pa., spent the past two years in Edmonton where he made 122 catches for 1,914 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was the league’s highest-paid non-quarterback in both seasons, earning $640,000 over the two years combined.

3DownNation reported last week that Lewis agreed to a two-year contract with the Ottawa Redblacks during the CFL’s negotiation window. The deal is expected to become official once free agency officially gets underway on Tuesday.

Lewis has made 398 receptions for 6,261 yards and 41 touchdowns over 98 career regular-season games with the Montreal Alouettes and Elks, earning three All-CFL selections, three All-East Division selections, and one All-West Division selection.

The six-foot-one, 208-pound target played collegiately at Penn State University and the University of Oklahoma where he caught 122 passes for 1,569 yards and 10 touchdowns. He reportedly ran a 4.62-second forty-yard dash at his pro day and attended rookie minicamp with the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks after going unselected in the 2017 NFL Draft.

CFL free agency officially gets underway on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 12:00 p.m. EST.