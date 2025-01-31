Former CFL quarterback Dane Evans is being hired as the assistant quarterbacks coach and pass game specialist at Texas State University, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

The University of Tulsa product spent this past year as an assistant coach at Owasso High School, which is located in his home state of Oklahoma. The team went 12-1, losing the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) championship game by a score of 43-42 to the Bixby Spartans.

The 30-year-old played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 2017 to 2022 and with the B.C. Lions in 2023. He finished his CFL career with 9,636 passing yards, 49 touchdowns, and 40 interceptions, 131 carries for 451 yards, and 10 rushing touchdowns over 79 games.

Texas State went 8-5 this past year, finishing tied for second in the Sun Belt Conference’s West Division. The team’s coaching staff has plenty of CFL connections: former CFL quarterback G. J. Kinne is the head coach, and two-time West Division all-star and one-time Grey Cup-winner Dexter McCoil Sr. is the defensive coordinator.