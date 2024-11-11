The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ potential 2025 free agent list

The Saskatchewan Roughriders had a successful first year under rookie head coach Corey Mace.

The Green and White went 9-8-1 while missing No. 1 quarterback Trevor Harris for six games in the middle of the 2024 schedule. Saskatchewan hosted and won a home playoff game and lost to the rival Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Final.

General manager Jeremy O’Day has 35 pending free agents to make decisions on, including his franchise QB. The 38-year-old Harris earned $491,000 this year and he’s been vocal about wanting to play into his 40s. The West Division all-star led the CFL with a 108.4 QB rating and played at a high level after returning from his MCL injury.

Pass rushers Malik ‘Scoop’ Carney, Bryan Cox Jr. and Anthony Lanier have expiring contracts. All-CFL players in defensive lineman Micah Johnson, linebacker Jameer Thurman and cornerback Marcus Sayles are among key pending free agents on defence.

Please note that “N” denotes nationals otherwise known as Canadians, “A” denotes Americans, and “G” denotes Globals.

Quarterbacks

Trevor Harris (A)

Shea Patterson (A)

Running backs

Frankie Hickson (A)

Receivers

Mitchell Picton (N)

Jerreth Sterns (A)

Colton Hunchak (N)

Offensive lineman

Trevon Tate (A)

Philip Blake (N)

Ryan Sceviour (N)

Peter Godber (N)

Noah Zerr (N)

Defensive linemen

Bryan Cox Jr. (A)

Malik Carney (A)

Miles Brown (A)

Charbel Dabire (N)

Benoit Marion (N)

Micah Johnson (A)

Anthony Lanier II (A)

Christian Albright (A)

Linebackers

Jameer Thurman (A)

Adam Auclair (N)

Justin Herdman-Reed (N)

Jordan Herdman-Reed (N)

A.J. Allen (N)

Defensive backs

Marcus Sayles (A)

Deontai Williams (A)

Amari Henderson (A)

Nelson Lokombo (N)

Jayden Dalke (N)

Godfrey Onyeka (N)

Kosi Onyeka (N)

Specialists

RET Mario Alford (A)

It should be noted that players who finish the season on the practice roster automatically become free agents following a team’s final game. For the Riders, those players were defensive end Eric Black (A), defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. (A), punter Joe Couch (G), offensive lineman Daniel Johnson (N), offensive lineman Nick Jones (A), fullback Bruno Labelle (N), linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. (A), offensive lineman David Murray (A), linebacker Zach Philion (N), fullback Clint Ratkovich (A), and linebacker Stephen Smith (N).