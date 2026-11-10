Five-time Grey Cup champion Warren Moon congratulates Edmonton Elks for ‘getting back where they belong’

Photo courtesy: Edmonton Elks

The driving force behind one of the most dominant eras in Edmonton sports is thrilled to see his former team reach the 113th Grey Cup.

Legendary CFL and NFL quarterback Warren Moon offered his well wishes to the Elks via a social media post on Tuesday afternoon.

“Congratulations to my former CFL team, the Edmonton Elks (Eskimos) on making it to the Grey Cup! So happy for the new ownership, the Fans, and the City of Edmonton for finally getting back to where they belong! Go Elks!!”

Moon played six seasons with Edmonton from 1978 to 1983, becoming an integral part of the team’s five-in-a-row Grey Cup dynasty and twice earning MVP honours. In 94 career CFL games, he threw for 21,228 yards, 144 touchdowns, and 77 interceptions, while rushing for 1,706 yards and 14 major. The native of Los Angeles, Calif., led the league in passing touchdowns three times, passing yards twice, and was named Most Outstanding Player in 1983.

The Washington product made the jump to the NFL in 1984 with the Houston Oilers and went on to play another 17 professional seasons, also spending time with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Kansas City Chiefs. Moon threw for 49,325 yards, 291 touchdowns, and 233 interceptions, while rushing for 3,415 yards and 52 touchdowns. He was selected to nine Pro Bowls, while winning NFL Man of the Year in 1989 and Offensive Player of the Year in 1990.

The 69-year-old was enshrined in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006, making him one of three individuals and the only player in both institutions. He has always maintained a special affinity for Edmonton and is a member of the franchise’s Ring of Honour.

The Montreal Alouettes (15-4) and Edmonton Elks (14-5) will meet in the 113th Grey Cup at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Sunday, November 15, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Alouettes and Elks split their two meetings during the regular season. In June, Edmonton won 32-29 in overtime at Commonwealth Stadium, as running back Justin Rankin recorded 230 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. In August, Montreal won 48-30 at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, led by a 131-yard, three-touchdown performance from Tyson Philpot.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 10 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN, CTV, RDS, and Crave in Canada, and CFL+ internationally.