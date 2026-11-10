Connect with us

Edmonton Elks

Five-time Grey Cup champion Warren Moon congratulates Edmonton Elks for ‘getting back where they belong’

Photo courtesy: Edmonton Elks

The driving force behind one of the most dominant eras in Edmonton sports is thrilled to see his former team reach the 113th Grey Cup.

Legendary CFL and NFL quarterback Warren Moon offered his well wishes to the Elks via a social media post on Tuesday afternoon.

“Congratulations to my former CFL team, the Edmonton Elks (Eskimos) on making it to the Grey Cup! So happy for the new ownership, the Fans, and the City of Edmonton for finally getting back to where they belong! Go Elks!!”

Moon played six seasons with Edmonton from 1978 to 1983, becoming an integral part of the team’s five-in-a-row Grey Cup dynasty and twice earning MVP honours. In 94 career CFL games, he threw for 21,228 yards, 144 touchdowns, and 77 interceptions, while rushing for 1,706 yards and 14 major. The native of Los Angeles, Calif., led the league in passing touchdowns three times, passing yards twice, and was named Most Outstanding Player in 1983.

The Washington product made the jump to the NFL in 1984 with the Houston Oilers and went on to play another 17 professional seasons, also spending time with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Kansas City Chiefs. Moon threw for 49,325 yards, 291 touchdowns, and 233 interceptions, while rushing for 3,415 yards and 52 touchdowns. He was selected to nine Pro Bowls, while winning NFL Man of the Year in 1989 and Offensive Player of the Year in 1990.

The 69-year-old was enshrined in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006, making him one of three individuals and the only player in both institutions. He has always maintained a special affinity for Edmonton and is a member of the franchise’s Ring of Honour.

The Montreal Alouettes (15-4) and Edmonton Elks (14-5) will meet in the 113th Grey Cup at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Sunday, November 15, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Alouettes and Elks split their two meetings during the regular season. In June, Edmonton won 32-29 in overtime at Commonwealth Stadium, as running back Justin Rankin recorded 230 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. In August, Montreal won 48-30 at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, led by a 131-yard, three-touchdown performance from Tyson Philpot.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 10 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN, CTV, RDS, and Crave in Canada, and CFL+ internationally.

3DownNation.com staff
Pick
Edmonton Elks
+3
Alberta & Ontario only Rest of Canada
3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3pm.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.
Next Game Sunday, November 15

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk
Regina Rams displaced by new CFL field at Mosaic Stadium
John Hodge
Mark Kilam, Cody Fajardo encourage Edmonton Elks fans to sell out Grey Cup in Calgary
JC Abbott
Mike O’Shea addresses ‘odd’ post-game interaction with Davis Alexander, downplays trash talk allegations
Andrew McInnis
Andrew McInnis’ CFL picks: Winnipeg plus the points, East Final same game parlay

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions expect to sign CFL award winner Darnell Sankey to contract extension

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions face decisions on over 20 pending free agents for 2027

Edmonton Elks

Mark Kilam, Cody Fajardo encourage Edmonton Elks fans to sell out Grey Cup in Calgary

Edmonton Elks

Five-time Grey Cup champion Warren Moon congratulates Edmonton Elks for ‘getting back where they belong’

Calgary Stampeders

Former CFL star Alex Singleton has been ‘the best backer in football for a long time’: Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Calgary Stampeders

Rene Paredes believes kicking records will stand for ‘long time’ thanks to CFL rule changes

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Regina Thunder roll to Canadian Bowl national title over Westshore Rebels

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Regina Rams displaced by new CFL field at Mosaic Stadium

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Mike O’Shea addresses ‘odd’ post-game interaction with Davis Alexander, downplays trash talk allegations

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Willie Jefferson wants to play in 2027, even if it’s not with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

June Jones

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones dead at 73

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Nathan Rourke, Davis Alexander headline 2026 Divisional All-CFL selections

ArgosGen, Helmet

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts bring back practice roster defensive lineman

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts bring back Quincy Robinson

Brett Rypien

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks add veteran NFL QB, nephew of Canadian-born Super Bowl MVP to negotiation list

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie expects Ottawa Redblacks to hire new de facto GM

Montreal Alouettes

Tyler Snead guarantees Montreal Alouettes will win 113th Grey Cup

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes open as 113th Grey Cup favourites over Edmonton Elks

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders stick in West Division, Winnipeg Blue Bombers to crossover as CFL playoff bracket finalized

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions to host 2026 CFL West Semi-Final

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Riders get what Corey Mace wanted, but beware the Lions at BC Place (& other thoughts)

Calgary Stampeders

Let the wait commence: Calgary Stampeders need help after beating B.C. (& five other thoughts)

Jack Coan

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders to start Jack Coan, rest Trevor Harris against Elks

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers can clinch playoff spots in Week 20

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks owner Deb Thompson encourages fans to set aside name change grievances, return for playoffs

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts make 15 roster changes against Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sell out East Final

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers clinch final 2026 CFL playoff spot

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders could play Trevor Harris despite playoff clinch

Saskatchewan Roughriders

‘Call me delirious’: Trevor Harris still believes in Saskatchewan Roughriders despite late-season frustrations

Kendy Charles

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders release three

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly becomes first $1 million player in CFL salary cap era

Tomasi Laulile

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions bring back Tomasi Laulile

Zach Collaros

Calgary Stampeders

Week 21 to decide CFL playoff fates of Stampeders, Roughriders, Blue Bombers

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sit Davis Alexander, start Dustin Crum against Roughriders

U Sports

Around U Sports: Saskatchewan Huskies continue first-place push with win over Manitoba

3DownNation Podcast

Alouettes & Elks reach Grey Cup, Alexander makes accusation, Collaros questions future

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks reaching the Grey Cup, Davis Alexander accusing David Reese of taunting him over the death of his father, Cody Fajardo thanking…

CFL East & West Final picks

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for the East and West Finals. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Blue Bombers upset Argonauts, Lions eliminate Roughriders, Trevor Harris' future

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Winnipeg Blue Bombers upsetting the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final, the B.C. Lions coming back to win the West Semi-Final over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, whether…

CFL East & West Semi-Final picks

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for the East and West Semi-Finals. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Analyzing Chad Kelly's $1 million per year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott break down the five-year contract extension between Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. The trio analyze which side got the better deal, what it means for both parties,…

All access: Chad Kelly signs five-year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Justin Dunk goes one-on-one with Chris Lambiris, who negotiated a ground-breaking five-year contract extension between franchise quarterback Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. Listeners will also hear the media scrums from Kelly, Argonauts general manager…

CFL playoff matchups, Redblacks hire Morreale, year-end awards

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the finalized CFL playoff picture, the Ottawa Redblacks hiring Mike Morreale as their new president, a change to year-end awards, the level of play from young quarterbacks…

Week 21 CFL picks and predictions

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for Week 21 in the Canadian Football League. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

View all episodes →

 


Our Top Stories