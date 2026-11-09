Regina Rams lead Canada West with eight all-stars

Tanner Piper/Regina Athletics

The 2026 Canada West all-star team was officially unveiled on Monday.

The Regina Rams led the conference with the most selections at eight. The UBC Thunderbirds and Saskatchewan Huskies both had six, while the Manitoba Bisons had five, the Calgary Dinos had four, and the Alberta Golden Bears had one.

The Rams and Thunderbirds will meet in the Hardy Cup in Vancouver on Saturday kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Regina is making their third consecutive championship appearance, while UBC last won the Hardy in 2023.

Quarterback

Anton Amundrud, Saskatchewan

Running Backs

Carter Ashman, Regina

Marvyn Larozar, UBC

FB/TE/H-Back

Evan Smith, Calgary

Receivers

Keaton Belsher, Saskatchewan

Trey Montour, UBC

Matt Sibley, Calgary

Nathan Udoh, Manitoba

Centre

Matt Ljuden, Alberta

Guards

Connor Klassen, Regina

Tristan Montgomery, UBC

Tackles

Caleb Cunningham, UBC

Sean Rowe, Manitoba

Defensive tackles

Nathan Jule, Saskatchewan

Kaleb Mackie-McLeod, Manitoba

Defensive ends

Crown Otoro, Calgary

Mike Zalaski, Regina

Linebackers

Nic Pereira, Manitoba

Owen Zimmer, Regina

Strong-side linebacker

Dario Macchia, Manitoba

Cornerbacks

Jehovany Batalonga, UBC

Max Polischuk, Regina

Halfbacks

Isaiah Thomas, UBC

Jacob Tkachuk, Regina

Safety

Carson Sombach, Regina

Punter

Ira Hozack, Calgary

Lukas Scott, Saskatchewan

Placekicker

Ty Gorniak, Regina

Kick Returner

Daniel Kubongo, Saskatchewan

Rush/Cover

Kayden Miller, Saskatchewan