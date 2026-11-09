Regina Rams lead Canada West with eight all-stars

The 2026 Canada West all-star team was officially unveiled on Monday.
The Regina Rams led the conference with the most selections at eight. The UBC Thunderbirds and Saskatchewan Huskies both had six, while the Manitoba Bisons had five, the Calgary Dinos had four, and the Alberta Golden Bears had one.
The Rams and Thunderbirds will meet in the Hardy Cup in Vancouver on Saturday kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Regina is making their third consecutive championship appearance, while UBC last won the Hardy in 2023.
Quarterback
Anton Amundrud, Saskatchewan
Running Backs
Carter Ashman, Regina
Marvyn Larozar, UBC
FB/TE/H-Back
Evan Smith, Calgary
Receivers
Keaton Belsher, Saskatchewan
Trey Montour, UBC
Matt Sibley, Calgary
Nathan Udoh, Manitoba
Centre
Matt Ljuden, Alberta
Guards
Connor Klassen, Regina
Tristan Montgomery, UBC
Tackles
Caleb Cunningham, UBC
Sean Rowe, Manitoba
Defensive tackles
Nathan Jule, Saskatchewan
Kaleb Mackie-McLeod, Manitoba
Defensive ends
Crown Otoro, Calgary
Mike Zalaski, Regina
Linebackers
Nic Pereira, Manitoba
Owen Zimmer, Regina
Strong-side linebacker
Dario Macchia, Manitoba
Cornerbacks
Jehovany Batalonga, UBC
Max Polischuk, Regina
Halfbacks
Isaiah Thomas, UBC
Jacob Tkachuk, Regina
Safety
Carson Sombach, Regina
Punter
Ira Hozack, Calgary
Lukas Scott, Saskatchewan
Placekicker
Ty Gorniak, Regina
Kick Returner
Daniel Kubongo, Saskatchewan
Rush/Cover
Kayden Miller, Saskatchewan