Undefeated Regina Thunder lead CJFL All-Canadian selections

Wanda Harron Photography

The Canadian Junior Football League has unveiled their 2026 All-Canadian teams.

The Regina Thunder, champions of the Prairie Football Conference, led the country with six first-team selections, plus another two on the second team. Headlining those honoured was running back Peter Boersch, who won the PFC rushing title with 1221 yards and five touchdowns on 162 carries across just seven games.

By contrast, the Westshore Rebels, champions of the British Columbia Football Conference and the hosts of Sunday’s Canadian Bowl, had just one player honoured on the first team. Receiver Zion Brown led the nation with 908 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 47 receptions. He was joined by two second-team honourees.

The Thunder and Rebels will meet in the Canadian Bowl on Sunday, November 8 at 1:00 p.m. PT at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C.

CJFL FIRST-TEAM ALL-CANADIANS

* denotes previous All-Canadian selection

QB Darryl Overstreet Jr., Langley Rams

RB Peter Boersch, Regina Thunder*

RB Sam Mustapha, Sault Ste. Marie Cougars*

REC Zion Brown, Westshore Rebels*

REC Jarome Penner, Winnipeg Rifles*

REC Evan Benoit-Fray, Quinte Riptides

REC Rylan Varcoe, Sault Ste. Marie Cougars

OL Tristen Rapchalk, Regina Thunder*

OL Arthur Santos Labao, Regina Thunder

OL William Brine, Sault Ste. Marie Cougars

OL John Lemalu, Sault Ste. Marie Cougars

OL Riley Brisebois, Langley Rams

DL Chris Rivero, St. Clair Saints*

DL Michael Sneed, Okanagan Sun

DL Liam Sellwood, Regina Thunder*

DL Aden Wiser, Valley Huskers

LB Sincere Green, London Beefeaters

LB Cade Handy, Langley Rams

LB Cohen McCluskey, Winnipeg Rifles

DB Russell Beaubrun, Sault Ste. Marie Cougars

DB Cole Shanks, Valley Huskers

DB Marcus Butz, Regina Thunder

DB Connor Jones, Calgary Colts

DB Tyson Pahl, Hamilton Hurricanes

PK Harry Case, Regina Thunder

PT Grady Hay, Okanagan Sun**

RET Keyanni Elliott, St. Clair Saints

CJFL SECOND-TEAM ALL-CANADIANS

QB Emerson Peterkin, Sault Ste. Marie Cougars

RB Zion Dogbe-Brown, Calgary Colts

RB Tyson Godspower, Langley Rams

REC Jordayne Falconer, Calgary Colts*

REC Emmanuel Brown, Langley Rams

REC Tanner Donovel, Regina Thunder

REC Brandon Visouvath, London Beefeaters

OL Marino Dujela, Westshore Rebels*

OL Parker Kellington, Okanagan Sun*

OL Hunter Henderson, Langley Rams

OL Michael Lawrence, London Beefeaters

OL Bjorn Nelson, Edmonton Huskies

DL Noah Williams, London Beefeaters**

DL Adam Bangura, Edmonton Wildcats

DL Hunter Hall, St. Clair Saints

DL Shaquille Roman, Langley Rams

LB Liam O’Flynn, Okanagan Sun

LB Max Shippam, Vancouver Island Raiders

LB Zaden Taylor, Saskatoon Hilltops

DB Jake Mayo, Regina Thunder*

DB Isaiah Boutin, Westshore Rebels

DB Declan Cullen, London Beefeaters

DB Tylin Davis, St. Clair Saints

DB Kian Ruiter, Winnipeg Rifles

PK Grady Hay, Okanagan Sun

PT Lucas Hryniuk, Calgary Colts

RET Grady Andrea, Valley Huskers