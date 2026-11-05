Undefeated Regina Thunder lead CJFL All-Canadian selections

The Canadian Junior Football League has unveiled their 2026 All-Canadian teams.
The Regina Thunder, champions of the Prairie Football Conference, led the country with six first-team selections, plus another two on the second team. Headlining those honoured was running back Peter Boersch, who won the PFC rushing title with 1221 yards and five touchdowns on 162 carries across just seven games.
By contrast, the Westshore Rebels, champions of the British Columbia Football Conference and the hosts of Sunday’s Canadian Bowl, had just one player honoured on the first team. Receiver Zion Brown led the nation with 908 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 47 receptions. He was joined by two second-team honourees.
The Thunder and Rebels will meet in the Canadian Bowl on Sunday, November 8 at 1:00 p.m. PT at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C.
CJFL FIRST-TEAM ALL-CANADIANS
* denotes previous All-Canadian selection
QB Darryl Overstreet Jr., Langley Rams
RB Peter Boersch, Regina Thunder*
RB Sam Mustapha, Sault Ste. Marie Cougars*
REC Zion Brown, Westshore Rebels*
REC Jarome Penner, Winnipeg Rifles*
REC Evan Benoit-Fray, Quinte Riptides
REC Rylan Varcoe, Sault Ste. Marie Cougars
OL Tristen Rapchalk, Regina Thunder*
OL Arthur Santos Labao, Regina Thunder
OL William Brine, Sault Ste. Marie Cougars
OL John Lemalu, Sault Ste. Marie Cougars
OL Riley Brisebois, Langley Rams
DL Chris Rivero, St. Clair Saints*
DL Michael Sneed, Okanagan Sun
DL Liam Sellwood, Regina Thunder*
DL Aden Wiser, Valley Huskers
LB Sincere Green, London Beefeaters
LB Cade Handy, Langley Rams
LB Cohen McCluskey, Winnipeg Rifles
DB Russell Beaubrun, Sault Ste. Marie Cougars
DB Cole Shanks, Valley Huskers
DB Marcus Butz, Regina Thunder
DB Connor Jones, Calgary Colts
DB Tyson Pahl, Hamilton Hurricanes
PK Harry Case, Regina Thunder
PT Grady Hay, Okanagan Sun**
RET Keyanni Elliott, St. Clair Saints
CJFL SECOND-TEAM ALL-CANADIANS
QB Emerson Peterkin, Sault Ste. Marie Cougars
RB Zion Dogbe-Brown, Calgary Colts
RB Tyson Godspower, Langley Rams
REC Jordayne Falconer, Calgary Colts*
REC Emmanuel Brown, Langley Rams
REC Tanner Donovel, Regina Thunder
REC Brandon Visouvath, London Beefeaters
OL Marino Dujela, Westshore Rebels*
OL Parker Kellington, Okanagan Sun*
OL Hunter Henderson, Langley Rams
OL Michael Lawrence, London Beefeaters
OL Bjorn Nelson, Edmonton Huskies
DL Noah Williams, London Beefeaters**
DL Adam Bangura, Edmonton Wildcats
DL Hunter Hall, St. Clair Saints
DL Shaquille Roman, Langley Rams
LB Liam O’Flynn, Okanagan Sun
LB Max Shippam, Vancouver Island Raiders
LB Zaden Taylor, Saskatoon Hilltops
DB Jake Mayo, Regina Thunder*
DB Isaiah Boutin, Westshore Rebels
DB Declan Cullen, London Beefeaters
DB Tylin Davis, St. Clair Saints
DB Kian Ruiter, Winnipeg Rifles
PK Grady Hay, Okanagan Sun
PT Lucas Hryniuk, Calgary Colts
RET Grady Andrea, Valley Huskers