Football Canada to review new CFL rules, ‘no immediate changes’ being considered

Football Canada, the national governing body of amateur football, is set to review the rule changes recently announced by the Canadian Football League, though immediate changes are being considered.

“Football Canada will be reviewing the changes announced this week by the Canadian Football League with our leadership and stakeholders across the country,” the organization wrote in a statement on Friday.

“As stewards of the amateur rules for football in Canada, this work will follow the established process of our rules committee. This review will take time and will carefully consider any potential impact on our membership, including adjustments to field dimensions and upright positioning.”

“We look forward to working together through this process in the best interests of our game and the football community we serve.”

The CFL unveiled a number of upcoming changes to its rules at a press conference on Monday, including a modified rouge and play clock in 2026, and a shortened field and repositioned goalposts for 2027. The changes were presented by commissioner Stewart Johnston and unanimously approved by the league’s lead governors.

U Sports released a similar statement to Football Canada’s following the CFL’s announcement, saying it will “begin engaging with our members and stakeholders over the following weeks and months to determine the ramifications for U Sports football, and the best course of action for U Sports.”

Four U Sports football venues are shared with CFL teams, including McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, and Percival Molson Stadium in Montreal. Wade Miller, the president and CEO of the Blue Bombers, told 3DownNation on Monday that Princess Auto Stadium will be able to host 100 and 110-yard games with no issue if U Sports chooses not to adopt the CFL’s new rules.

Football Canada sends national teams to compete in International Federation of American Football (IFAF) events, all of which use American rules, though Canadian rules are used for domestic tournaments and events.