Toronto Argonauts add QB Cole Payton to negotiation list

The Toronto Argonauts have added big-bodied American quarterback Cole Payton to their exclusive negotiation list.

The six-foot-three, 233-pound passer is a redshirt senior at North Dakota State University in Fargo, N.D. He has spent his entire collegiate career with the Bison after originally committing to the school as a two-star recruit.

The native of Omaha, Neb. has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 1,175 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions over 42 career collegiate games. He has also rushed 178 times for 1,316 yards and 19 scores and caught two passes for five yards.

Payton has won two FCS National Championships at North Dakota State — one in 2021 and the other in 2024.

Each CFL team can place up to 45 players on their negotiation list, giving them their exclusive rights if they choose to sign in the league.

The Toronto Argonauts (5-8) will host the Montreal Alouettes (6-7) at BMO Field on Friday, September 19 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes are coming off a shocking 48-31 upset win over Saskatchewan, while the Argonauts completed the comeback to beat Edmonton 31-30.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and TSN 1050 in Toronto.