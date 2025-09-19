CFL fines Saskatchewan Roughriders DB C.J. Reavis for complaining about previous fine

The Canadian Football League has fined Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back C.J. Reavis for the second time in as many weeks.

The league announced the second fine for Reavis on Friday, claiming he violated the CFL social media policy. Last week, the defender was fined for a high hit on Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros, which knocked the passer from the game, and took to X/Twitter to voice his complaints.

“CFL wanna fine me a quarter of my game cheque cus a qb got hurt,” he wrote in a since-deleted message. “This some bullshit & y’all know dat.”

Reavis was upset about the fine because he felt he was targeted by offensive lineman Patrick Neufeld in that same game, accusing him of trying to take him out at the knees. Neufeld’s hit was not assessed a fine last week.

“I got 350lb+ offensive lineman diving at my knees INTENTIONALLY after the play.. no flag or fine,” Reavis wrote. “Do yall actually care about player safety or QB safety?”

The league appears to have listened to Reavis this week, however, as Neufeld was fined for “delivering an unnecessary hit” against Saskatchewan in Week 14. Curiously, the league’s release indicated that Neufeld was fined for a hit targeting defensive back Kosi Onyeka — not Reavis.

The CFL issued a third piece of discipline stemming from Week 14, fining Saskatchewan defensive lineman Benoit Marion for “delivering an unnecessary hit” on Winnipeg defensive back Ethan Ball.

Two players were also fined for actions in Week 15.

B.C. defensive lineman Marcus Moore was found to have committed a “a non-football act” against Ottawa offensive lineman Peter Godber. In this case, the league fined Moore for striking or attempting to strike the veteran blocker.

B.C. return specialist Seven McGee was also fined for delivering an unnecessary hit on Ottawa receiver Bralon Addison.

As per CFL policy, the fine amounts were not disclosed. Under the terms of the current collective bargaining agreement, the maximum allowable fine is half a game cheque.

League discipline that does not require a suspension is managed by the CFL’s department of health, safety, and integrity. The disciplinary panel for fines consists of chief football operations officer Greg Dick, vice-president of officiating Darren Hackwood, associate vice-president of football operations Ryan Janzen, and associate vice-president of health and safety Eric Noivo.

Discipline related to dress code violations, those involving teams or staff, and those involving players who have been released are not shared publicly.