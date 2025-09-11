‘This some bullsh*t’: Saskatchewan Roughriders’ DB C.J. Reavis fined for high hit on Bombers’ QB Zach Collaros

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ strong-side linebacker C.J. Reavis has been fined for his high hit that injured Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ quarterback Zach Collaros, and he is not happy about it.

“I got 350lb+ offensive lineman diving at my knees INTENTIONALLY after the play.. no flag or fine. But CFL wanna fine me a quarter of my game cheque cus a qb got hurt,” Reavis wrote on X, tagging the CFLPA. “Do yall actually care about player safety or QB safety? This some bullshit & y’all know dat.”

The incident occurred in the third quarter when Reavis rushed untouched off the right side to lay a hellacious hit for the sack. While the play was initially unpenalized, a challenge from Winnipeg prompted an official review, and it was determined that Reavis made head-to-head contact. A roughing the passer penalty was then assessed.

“It was a seven-man pressure that we sent. I came unblocked and tried to lower my target a little bit and hit him with my chest first, so I didn’t hit him in the head. The result of the play, I think, made it look worse than it was. I didn’t hit him that hard, to be honest,” Reavis told 980 CJME this week. “I pray that he is alright. I just feel like it’s a football play.”

After remaining down on the field for some time, Collaros was able to jog off the field and straight into the locker room. He was unable to practice this week due to a head injury and has officially been ruled out for Friday’s game.

As per CFL policy, the fine amount was not disclosed. Under the terms of the current collective bargaining agreement, the maximum allowable fine is half a game cheque.

Montreal receiver Tyler Snead was also fined for a crackback against Hamilton and Calgary defensive lineman Clarence Hicks was fined for displaying unsportsmanlike conduct by committing a non-football act.

The CFL’s Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages any league discipline that does not require a suspension. Fines are determined by a panel consisting of chief football operations officer Greg Dick, vice-president of officiating Darren Hackwood, associate vice-president of football operations Ryan Janzen, and associate vice-president of health and safety Eric Noivo.

Discipline related to dress code violations, those involving teams or staff, and those involving players who have been released are not shared publicly.