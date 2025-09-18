DL Shawn Oakman returns for Montreal Alouettes after healthy scratch

The Montreal Alouettes have sent their message and will be re-inserting veteran defensive lineman Shawn Oakman back into the lineup this week.

Oakman was one of three surprising healthy scratches last week, joined by defensive end Shawn Lemon and receiver Cole Spieker. While those two remain out for what the club has officially termed “load management”, Oakman is slated to return to the defensive tackle rotation. Kori Roberson Jr. will return to the practice roster to make room.

The 33-year-old was having a strong statistical season prior to his benching, which came at the end of a five-game losing streak. In 12 games, he has made 25 tackles and recorded four sacks while forcing two fumbles.

The largest loss for the Alouettes this week is that of running back Travis Theis, who has been placed on the six-game injured list with an ankle issue. The 24-year-old native of Pratt, Kan. has rushed 70 times for 365 yards, caught 19 passes for 162 yards, returned 19 kickoffs for 364 yards, and 13 punt returns for 175 yards and one touchdown over 12 games this season.

Stevie Scott III, who recorded the team’s first 100-yard game last week, will get the start, while Eno Benjamin is set to dress as insurance.

Defensive back Ciante Evans (hip) will sit out this week on the one-game injured list. Don Callis will suit up in his place.

The Montreal Alouettes (6-7) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (5-8) at BMO Field on Friday, September 19 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes are coming off a shocking 48-31 upset win over Saskatchewan, while the Argonauts completed the comeback to beat Edmonton 31-30.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 19 degrees with clear skies. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and TSN 1050 in Toronto.