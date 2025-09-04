Official: QB Dustin Crum to make second-straight start for Ottawa Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks will have Dustin Crum under centre when they host the B.C. Lions on Friday night.

The 26-year-old native of Grafton, Ohio has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 902 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions this season. He has also rushed for 258 yards and seven scores.

Crum has made three starts so far this year, posting a 1-2 record. He was under centre for Ottawa’s most recent game, a 30-20 loss to the Edmonton Elks from Week 12.

Dru Brown was limited in practice all week due to a knee injury he sustained against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 11. The 28-year-old native of Palo Alto, Calif. has completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 1,842 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions over seven starts this season, posting a 2-5 record.

Ottawa has made several changes to the roster this week, moving starting offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek (foot) and starting defensive tackle Cleyon Laing (calf) to the six-game injured list. Jacob Ruby will start for Bladek at right guard, while Blessman Ta’ala will start for Laing at nose tackle.

Bralon Addison has returned to the starting lineup at receiver, while Lucas Cormier, who missed Ottawa’s last three games with a quad injury, will start at weak-side linebacker. There are also two changes in the secondary as Mark Milton will start at field-side halfback after being acquired via trade from the Toronto Argonauts and Robert Priester will start at boundary halfback after returning from a head injury.

Three depth Canadians — offensive lineman Sam Carson, defensive lineman Muftah Ageli, and defensive back Charlie Ringland — have all returned to the lineup after injury bouts.

Canadian defensive lineman Daniel Okpoko, who was taken off of the team’s last game in an ambulance, has been moved to the one-game injured list with a shoulder injury. Receiver Andre Miller, linebacker Zach Philion, and defensive back Bentlee Sanders have all been moved to the practice roster.

The Ottawa Redblacks (3-8) will host the B.C. Lions (5-6) at TD Place Stadium on Friday, September 5 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. Both teams were on a bye this past week.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 21 degrees with cloudy conditions and a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 730 CKNW in Vancouver and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.