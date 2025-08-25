Ottawa Redblacks acquire DB Mark Milton from Toronto Argonauts

The Ottawa Redblacks have acquired American defensive back Mark Milton from the Toronto Argonauts in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft.

The 25-year-old native of Houston, Texas dressed for nine regular-season games with the Argonauts this season, recording 23 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle. He made nine starts at boundary halfback but was a healthy scratch for Toronto’s two most recent games.

The six-foot-one, 191-pound defender played 10 regular-season games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2024, making 27 defensive tackles, seven special teams tackles, two forced fumbles, and one sack.

Milton played collegiately at Baylor University where he made 96 total tackles, three tackles for loss, eight pass knockdowns, one interceptions, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble over 51 games. He had stints with the Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, Birmingham Stallions, and San Antonio Brahmas prior to coming north.

The Ottawa Redblacks (3-8) are currently on a bye week. On Friday, Sept. 5, they will host the B.C. Lions (5-6) at TD Place Stadium