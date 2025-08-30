Dalton Schoen officially returns for Winnipeg Blue Bombers for Labour Day Classic

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have Dalton Schoen back in the lineup on Sunday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Labour Day Classic.

The 28-year-old caught 17 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown over the team’s first four regular-season games but suffered a knee injury against the Calgary Stampeders in Week 5 that forced him to miss six straight matchups.

The six-foot-one, 205-pound target missed most of last season due to a torn ACL, playing only three regular-season games and recording 14 catches for 159 yards. Schoen has played only seven of a possible 28 regular-season outings since the start of last year.

The native of Overland Park, Kan. was named All-CFL in his first two CFL seasons and was named the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2022. He made a combined 141 receptions over those two years for 2,663 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Schoen will start at field-side slotback beside Nic Demski, who was limited in practice this week due to a head injury. Jerreth Sterns, who started the first 10 games of the season in Schoen’s new spot, has been moved to the one-game injured list with a shoulder injury. University of Manitoba product Gavin Cobb, who has dressed for only one game so far this year, has been promoted from the practice roster to be Demski’s backup.

The Blue Bombers have also made two changes to their starting lineup on defence as defensive tackle Devin Adams has been demoted to the practice roster, giving Cameron Lawson the start. The 26-year-old native of Caledon, Ont. will start alongside veteran Jake Thomas, giving Winnipeg’s defensive line an all-Canadian interior.

Redha Kramdi, who has started all 10 games for Winnipeg this season at safety or strong-side linebacker, has been moved to the one-game injured list due to an ankle injury. The Université de Montréal product has been a mainstay in the team’s starting lineup since 2023 and has made 117 defensive tackles, 18 special teams tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble since being taken in the second round of the 2021 CFL Draft.

Rookie linebacker Jaiden Woodbey will make his regular-season debut after being promoted to the active roster. The six-foot-one, 234-pound native of Fontana, Calif. was a standout with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League last year and is listed as Winnipeg’s fourth-string weak-side linebacker. Woodbey was twice named All-ACC honourable mention during his collegiate career at Boston College.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-4) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-2) at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, August 31 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off back-to-back wins against Ottawa and Montreal, while the Roughriders had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 27 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 620 CKRM in Regina.