Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Trevor Harris questionable against B.C. Lions

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have officially listed quarterback Trevor Harris as questionable for Saturday’s game against the B.C. Lions.

The 39-year-old passer missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a head/illness designation but was a full participant on Thursday, as per the team’s official report. On Wednesday, head coach Corey Mace confirmed the health issue was concussion-related after Harris took a high hit from defensive lineman Jordan Williams in last week’s win over Toronto. Williams was fined for the hit on Thursday.

Harris completed 13-of-17 pass attempts for 234 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Saskatchewan’s 39-32 win over the Argonauts in Week 3. He has thrown for 806 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions over three starts this season, leading the Roughriders to a 3-0 start.

Those ruled out for Saturday’s game include fullback Albert Awachie (hip), receivers Samuel Emilus (foot) and Tommy Nield (ankle), offensive lineman Payton Collins (knee), linebacker Melique Straker (thigh), and defensive back Kosi Onyeka (knee).

Offensive lineman Braydon Noll (head), defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado (hip), and defensive back Tevaughn Campbell (back) are all listed as available.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-0) will host the B.C. Lions (1-2) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, June 28 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 23 degrees with a 30 percent chance of showers.