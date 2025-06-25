Corey Mace confirms concussion concerns for Saskatchewan Roughriders’ QB Trevor Harris after consecutive practice absences

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ head coach Corey Mace is taking a cautious approach to his franchise quarterback’s health due to concerns that he suffered a concussion in last week’s victory over the Toronto Argonauts.

Trevor Harris was hit late by Toronto defensive tackle Jordan Williams on Friday, seemingly in retaliation for a low block that injured defensive back Kenneth George Jr. While he remained in the game, the 39-year-old has now missed two consecutive days of practice with a head/illness injury designation.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mace confirmed that the absence was concussion-related after previously chalking it up to a virus Harris has been battling since last week.

“Yeah, it was a big hit, so we did keep eyes on that. Protecting the players is kind of just what we’re about here in that situation,” Mace said. “But also, like I said, he is dealing with some kind of infection. From (the concussion) standpoint, yeah, we’re being careful.”

Harris completed 13-of-17 pass attempts for 234 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Saskatchewan’s Week 3 victory. He has thrown for 806 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions over three starts this season, leading the Roughriders to a 3-0 start.

After being present to watch activities on Tuesday, Harris was not seen at the field at all during the Wednesday session. After insisting that the quarterback would be fine earlier in the week, Mace has softened his stance to a true wait-and-see approach.

“I think tomorrow will be the final decision maker for that,” he said. “Again, we’ve got the luxury of tomorrow, so we’re just trying to play it smart. But tomorrow, we’ll make the final decision.”

If Harris is unable to play, the starting quarterback duties will be handled by Jake Maier. The 28-year-old was acquired from the Calgary Stampeders in the offseason for exactly this scenario, having served as that franchise’s number one pivot for two-and-a-half seasons.

“He’s just getting comfortable. Repetitions, obviously, will solidify belief,” Mace said of his backup. “Now getting a full day, a full couple days now, being the one back there, I think only more reps will help him. But he’s Jake Maier. That’s why you bring him in here.”

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-0) will host the B.C. Lions (1-2) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, June 28 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The current weather forecast calls for mainly sunny conditions with a temperature of 20 degrees and a 20 percent chance of showers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and can be streamed on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 980 CKNW in Vancouver or 620 CKRM in Regina.