CFL fines eight, including Jordan Williams for high hit on Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Trevor Harris

The Canadian Football League has issues eight fines following Week 3, including one on Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Jordan Williams for his high hit on Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris.

The six-foot-five, 285-pound native of Virginia Beach, Va. was flagged for roughing the passer late in the first quarter of last week’s game at BMO Field. The hit came one play after Saskatchewan receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby delivered an illegal block on Toronto defensive back Kenneth George Jr., which caused a serious knee injury.

The 26-year-old defensive lineman appeared to make contact with the bottom of Harris’ facemask on the play. Though the veteran quarterback finished the game, passing for 234 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in a 39-32 win, he has been unable to practice this week with a head/illness designation. On Wednesday, head coach Corey Mace confirmed the team is concerned Harris suffered a concussion.

Williams signed with the Argonauts last season after stints with the Miami Dolphins and Memphis Showboats. He recorded 12 defensive tackles and two sacks over nine regular-season games primarily in a depth role, helping Toronto win the Grey Cup.

Now a full-time starter, Williams has made three defensive tackles over three games to start 2025.

The seven other fines from Week 3 were as follows:

Montreal receivers Charleston Rambo and Hakeem Harris were fined for violating the CFL code of conduct by simulating the firing of a weapon during a celebration.

Edmonton defensive back Kordell Jackson was fined for delivering an illegal low block on Montreal offensive lineman Donald Ventrelli.

Saskatchewan receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby was fined for delivering an illegal low block on Toronto defensive back Kenneth George Jr.

Saskatchewan defensive lineman Micah Johnson was fined for delivering a high hit on Toronto quarterback Nick Arbuckle.

Calgary running back Dedrick Mills was fined for violating the CFL code of conduct by simulating the firing of a weapon during a celebration.

B.C. offensive lineman Kory Woodruff was fined for committing a non-football act (making contact with an official).

As per CFL policy, the amount of each player fine was not announced. Fines for dress code violations, discipline involving teams or league staff, and players who have been released are also not announced.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-0) will host the B.C. Lions (1-2) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, June 28 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The current weather forecast calls for mainly sunny conditions with a temperature of 20 degrees and a 20 percent chance of showers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and can be streamed on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 980 CKNW in Vancouver or 620 CKRM in Regina.