Ottawa Redblacks sign American OL Parker Moorer, release another

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American offensive lineman Parker Moorer to their practice roster.

Moorer played three seasons at East Carolina University, appearing in 37 games for the Pirates. He started 26 of those contests, including 25 consecutive outings at left tackle to end his tenure, and was voted third-team All-AAC by the conference’s coaches in 2024.

The six-foot-five, 314-pound blocker originally attended West Virginia University before transferring. He suited up in 21 games over three seasons with the Mountaineers, starting five.

The native of Charlotte, N.C. recently attended mini camp with the New York Giants after going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but was not offered a contract.

In a corresponding move, the Redblacks have released American offensive lineman Eric Miller.

Ottawa (1-2) will return to action on Sunday, June 29 when they host the Toronto Argonauts (0-3) at 7:00 p.m. EDT.