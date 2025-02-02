Sources: Edmonton Elks re-sign CFL’s leading tackler, LB Nyles Morgan

The Edmonton Elks have re-signed American linebacker Nyles Morgan.

The 28-year-old led the CFL, alongside teammate Nick Anderson, with 111 defensive tackles last season. He added two sacks, one special teams tackle and one forced fumble in 18 regular season games.

The six-foot, 230-pounder ranked second in the CFL with 107 defensive tackles in 2023 while posting four sacks and one interception in 15 games. Morgan made $130,000 in 2024 which put him among the top 10 highest-paid at his position.

Through 52 career CFL games, the 28-year-old has recorded 325 defensive tackles, eight special teams tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception. He has played all four of his three-down seasons in Edmonton.

The Chicago native played NCAA football at the University of Notre Dame. He played 49 games for the Fighting Irish, recording 249 defensive tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, five passes defended, two forced fumbles and recovered one fumble.