Sources: Edmonton Elks agree to terms with Canadian DL Robbie Smith

The Edmonton Elks have agreed to terms with Canadian defensive lineman Robbie Smith and, barring anything unforeseen, he’s expected to sign a contract with the team, per sources.

The 27-year-old recorded 31 tackles, six sacks and five special teams tackles in 17 games last season. He has developed into a high end national starter and pass rusher.

Smith endeared himself to Toronto Argonauts fans by blocking a potential game-winning field goal with 54 seconds on the clock to seal the win in the 109th Grey Cup. The six-foot-one, 245-pound disruptor helped the Double Blue upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 111th Grey Cup last November.

The Brampton, Ont. native was originally selected in the second round, ninth overall during the 2019 CFL Draft. He had an outstanding collegiate career at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Through 72 career CFL games, Smith has amassed 126 defensive tackles, 30 special teams tackles, 20 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception. He has recorded six QB takedowns in back-to-back years.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on Sunday, Feb. 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team, however, the deals are not legally binding and can’t be made official until after free agency opens on Tuesday, Feb. 11.