Sources: Edmonton Elks agree to terms with American DL Jared Brinkman

The Edmonton Elks have agreed to terms with American defensive lineman Jared Brinkman and, barring anything unforeseen, he’s expected to sign a contract with the team, per sources.

Brinkman recorded 17 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble in 11 games with the Toronto Argonauts last season. The Iowa City, IA native spent his first three CFL seasons in Double Blue, registering 31 tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble in 22 games.

The six-foot-one, 290-pounder attended rookie minicamp with the New York Jets in 2022 after playing for the University of Northern Iowa from 2017 through 2021. He played 55 games for the Panthers while tallying 209 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, six fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles, while being named Missouri Valley Defensive Player of the Year twice in 2020 and 2021.

Brinkman helped the Argos win two Grey Cups one in 2022 and the other in 2024.