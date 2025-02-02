Sources: All-CFL DL Jake Ceresna agrees to terms with Edmonton Elks

The Edmonton Elks have agreed to terms with All-CFL defensive lineman Jake Ceresna, sources have confirmed to 3DownNation. The news was first reported by TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

Barring anything unforeseen, Ceresna will rejoin his former team for the 2025 season. The 30-year-old pass rusher was traded from the Edmonton Elks to the Toronto Argonauts last off-season, helping his new team win a Grey Cup title. He appeared in 17 regular-season games and tied for the league lead with eight sacks, adding 29 tackles and a forced fumble.

The six-foot-four, 294-pound defender spent parts of the past five seasons in Edmonton, interrupted only by a stint with the New York Giants in 2019. The Cortland State product began his CFL career with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2017, before being traded to the Green and Gold.

In 83 career games, Ceresna has racked up 192 defensive tackles, 45 sacks, and seven forced fumbles. He was named an All-CFL selection at defensive tackle in 2022 and 2024 but has frequently lined up at defensive end throughout his career.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on February 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team for 2025, however, these deals aren’t legally binding and can’t be finalized or made official until after free agency opens on February 11.