Jim Mullin named vice-president of International Federation of American Football

Jim Mullin has been elected as the new vice-president of the International Federation of American Football (IFAF).

The native of North Vancouver, B.C. served as the president of Football Canada for six years before resigning in September. During his tenure, the organization hosted an IFAF World Junior Football Championship in Edmonton, established a path for compliance with the Canadian Sports Governance Code, and struck a partnership with NFL Canada, among other accomplishments.

Mullin’s previous role with IFAF was general secretary. The election was held this weekend at the XXVI IFAF Congress in Lausanne, Switzerland.

IFAF was formed in 1998 and has 75 member nations, including 16 in North and South America. It was officially recognized as an Olympic International Federation last year ahead of the 2028 Olympic Summer Games when flag football will make its debut in competition in Los Angeles, Calif.

Pierre Trochet of France was reelected for a second term as IFAF’s president.

“Our mission is clear: to build on our successes and establish an even stronger, more sustainable foundation for the future. As we enter this next phase of growth and opportunity, I am confident that we will deliver tremendous value for both the American football community and the Olympic movement. By equipping our member federations with the resources they need to thrive, we will accelerate the global development of our sport,” said Trochet in a statement.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the past four years and look forward to an exciting new term. Flag football’s debut at LA28 will inspire millions worldwide, but this is just the beginning. We are committed to securing our sport’s long-term inclusion in the Olympic Games, expanding our presence in multi-sport events, and strengthening our role as an influential member of the broader Olympic movement. The future of American football is bright, and it’s up to all of us to make it extraordinary.”