Denver Broncos work out record-breaking CFL punter Jake Julien

Edmonton Elks’ punter Jake Julien worked out for the Denver Broncos on Friday.

The 26-year-old is under contract with the Elks through 2025 but is able to explore opportunities south of the border during the NFL window, which lasts until the start of CFL free agency in February. NFL regulations prevent an active CFL player from joining a team mid-season, meaning he can only be signed to a futures contract following the conclusion of the 2024 regular season.

Julien had a historic season in 2024, earning All-CFL honours after shattering former Super Bowl winner Jon Ryan’s record for single-season punting average by more than three yards. He punted 107 times for 5,773 yards, leading the league in both gross average at 54.0 yards per kick and net average with 40.0 yards. He also tied for the CFL lead with eight punts inside the 10-yard-line and recorded 15 singles, including a memorable game-winner in overtime.

The native of Barrie, Ont. saw dramatic improvement from his rookie season in 2023, when he finished eighth amongst starting punters with a gross average of 45.4 yards. He arrived in Edmonton after being cut by the Ottawa Redblacks following training camp, immediately taking over the starting job for the Green and Gold.

Julien was originally selected by the Redblacks with the 31st overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 CFL Draft but chose to return to school for his final year of COVID eligibility at Eastern Michigan University. He signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but was released in training camp.

The six-foot-two, 217-pound specialist played five collegiate seasons for the Eagles and punted 221 times in 54 games, averaging 44 yards per attempt. He pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line 71 times in his career with 51 punts traveling over 50 yards. Julien was named second-team All-Mid-American Conference as a senior.

The Broncos (6-5) also worked out American punter Ty Zentner and long snapper Peter Bowden. They will return to action on Sunday, November 24 when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders (2-8) at 4:05 p.m. EST.