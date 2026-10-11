Julian Howsare set for Montreal Alouettes debut against Riders

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Julian Howsare will make his debut for the Montreal Alouettes when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thanksgiving Monday.

The 34-year-old was acquired via trade from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 CFL Draft. Montreal also received a seventh-round pick in the deal. Over 15 games this season, Howsare has recorded 32 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, four sacks, and three pass knockdowns.

Howsare had a career year in 2025 when he was named All-CFL and the East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player. He made 43 defensive tackles, 13 sacks, seven pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and one touchdown.

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Over 133 career regular-season CFL games as a member of the Tiger-Cats and Calgary Stampeders, Howsare has tallied 271 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, 49 sacks, 13 pass knockdowns, five forced fumbles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and one touchdown.

The veteran will wear No. 25 and step directly into the starting lineup, bumping Lwal Uguak back in the rotation. In order to make room, American linebacker Donovan Manuel has been demoted to the practice roster. He has recorded 12 defensive tackles and three special teams tackles in 10 games this year.

On the other side of the ball, Canadian tight end Regis Cibasu has been ruled out with an elbow injury. The 33-year-old has caught two passes for 15 yards this year, while adding three special teams tackles. Canadian linebacker Riley MacLeod will be brought into the lineup to fill in on special teams.

The Montreal Alouettes (12-3) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-7) on Monday, October 12, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off an upset loss to the Calgary Stampeders, while the Alouettes crushed the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina and TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal.

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.