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Saskatchewan Roughriders

Tevaughn Campbell returns amid six Thanksgiving changes for Saskatchewan Roughriders

Tevaughn Campbell
Photo: Matt Johnson/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will have ratio-breaking cornerback Tevaughn Campbell back in the lineup when they face the Montreal Alouettes on Thanksgiving Monday.

Campbell suffered a forearm injury during the Riders’ Week 9 victory over Edmonton. Through seven regular-season games in 2026, he has posted 16 defensive tackles. The six-foot, 195-pound cover man tied for the three-down league lead in interceptions with six after making his return to Canada in 2025 following an extended stint in the NFL.

To make room for Campbell, Malcolm Bell, the team’s first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, has been moved to the reserve roster after starting the past two weeks.

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The news isn’t all positive, however, as team-leading receiver KeeSean Johnson was officially ruled out on Saturday with an ankle injury. He will be replaced in the starting lineup by Shemar Bridges, who has caught three passes for 23 yards in two appearances since signing in Saskatchewan.

Fullback Albert Awachie (quad) will also miss this contest, while left tackle Payton Collins has been listed as a game-time decision with an ankle injury that limited him in the final practice session. Rookie Canadian offensive lineman Erik Andersen draws back onto the roster for insurance.

The Riders are expected to receive a big boost on special teams in this contest, as veteran kicker Brett Lauther will make his debut after being re-acquired at the trade deadline. Dawson Hodge, who was previously handling those duties, has already been released. Return specialist Mathew Sexton is also back in action after suffering what appeared to be a serious lower leg injury in Week 6. He has one punt return touchdown in two games this season.

American defensive end Derick Roberson rounds out the depth additions this week. Defensive lineman Jaylen Pate and running back Quali Conley have been returned to the practice roster in corresponding moves.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-7) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (12-3) on Monday, October 12, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off an upset loss to the Calgary Stampeders, while the Alouettes crushed the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina and TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal.

Graphic courtesy: Saskatchewan Roughriders

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.

Next Game Monday, October 12

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