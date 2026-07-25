Toronto Argonauts rule out Chad Kelly against B.C. due to neck injury

Photo: Jeff Vinnick/B.C. Lions

The Toronto Argonauts have ruled out franchise quarterback Chad Kelly for the rest of Saturday’s game due to a neck injury, the team has confirmed to 3DownNation. TSN was first to report.

The 32-year-old left the matchup shortly before halftime. The injury occurred when Kelly slid on a five-yard run on first down and was struck by linebackers Darnell Sankey and Parker McKenna.

Upon replay, it appeared as though Sankey’s shoulder struck the side of Kelly’s head, bending his neck awkwardly. Kelly clutched his helmet after the play before receiving attention from trainers.

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Sankey was penalized for roughing the passer. Argonauts offensive lineman Peter Nicastro and Lions defensive back Ronald Kent Jr. were also assessed unnecessary roughness penalties for the skirmish that occurred after the play.

Video of the play in question can be found at the bottom of this article.

Kelly completed 15-of-18 pass attempts for 197 yards and two touchdowns prior to suffering the injury. The native of Buffalo, N.Y. has gone 2-4 as a starter this season, throwing for 2,323 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Nick Arbuckle has taken over the controls in Kelly’s place under centre.

As of the publishing of this article, Toronto leads B.C. by a score of 23-9 late in the third quarter.