Hamilton Tiger-Cats rule out Wynton McManis for third-straight game

Photo courtesy: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have ruled out Wynton McManis for their Week 3 game against the B.C. Lions. The team issued an updated injury report on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old was a non-participant in practice this week due to the same knee injury that held him out of the team’s first two games. Head coach Scott Milanovich has previously indicated the injury is a bone bruise and is “certainly not gonna be long-term.”

The six-foot, 220-pound defender signed with Hamilton as a free agent in February. In 2025, he made 62 defensive tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble over 13 regular-season games with the Toronto Argonauts.

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The two-time All-CFL selection and three-time Grey Cup champion has played 100 regular-season CFL games over seven seasons with the Calgary Stampeders and Argonauts. He has recorded 390 defensive tackles, 52 special teams tackles, 16 sacks, nine interceptions, four forced fumbles, and three touchdowns.

Ryan Baker, a former fifth-round draft pick of the University of British Columbia, has started the last two games in place of McManis, recording eight defensive tackles.

The Tiger-Cats have also listed defensive back Jamal Peters as questionable due to a head injury. The reigning All-CFL cornerback was taken off on a stretcher during last week’s win over Winnipeg but was cleared by medical staff relatively quickly. He did not practice this week.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (1-1) will host the B.C. Lions (0-1) at Hamilton Stadium on Friday, June 19 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Lions are coming off a last-minute loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a repeat of last year’s West Final, while the Tiger-Cats are coming off a high-scoring win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 24 degrees with a 40 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver or the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.