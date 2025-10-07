Toronto Argonauts sign former second-round CFL draft pick Ezechiel Tieide

The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian receiver Ezechiel Tieide.

The six-foot-two, 202-pound target was a second-round pick of the B.C. Lions in the 2024 CFL Draft. He played 12 regular-season games over two years with the team and recorded five special teams tackles before being released in July.

The native of Lachine, Que. finished his collegiate career at Concordia University in 2023, catching 28 passes for 471 yards and six touchdowns. He previously attended the University of Toledo, where he caught two passes for six yards, and Boston College, where he originally committed as a defensive back.

Tieide ran a 4.79-second forty-yard dash at the 2024 CFL Combine in Winnipeg. He also recorded a 30.5-inch vertical jump, 124.5-inch broad jump, 7.02-second three cone drill, and 4.50-second short shuttle.

The Toronto Argonauts (5-11) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (11-4) at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Friday, October 10 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a modest win over the Ottawa Redblacks, while the Argonauts were crushed by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 19 degrees with sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 620 CKRM in Regina.