Montreal Alouettes sign former Jacksonville Jaguars QB E.J. Perry

The Montreal Alouettes have signed former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback E.J. Perry.

The six-foot-two, 210-pound passer joined the Jaguars after going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Brown University. He participated in training camp with the team and spent his entire rookie season on the practice roster before being waived in spring of the following year.

The 27-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans in 2023 but was waived prior to training camp getting underway. He then had a stint with the Michigan Panthers of the UFL where he threw for 121 yards in one start before being granted his release to sign back with the Texans, who cut him at the end of training camp.

Though he briefly signed back with the Panthers, Perry ultimately rejoined Jacksonville’s practice roster for the rest of 2023 after franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence entered concussion protocol.

The native of Andover, Mass. rejoined the Panthers in 2024 and started four games, completing 69.6 percent of his passes for 664 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions to go 2-2. He also ran the ball 23 times for 151 yards and four scores.

After brief stints with the Jaguars and Panthers, Perry joined the Memphis Showboats of the UFL in 2025 where he completed 58.5 percent of his passes for 588 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions to go 0-4 as a starter.

Perry was twice named first-team All-Ivy League at Brown, where he threw for 5,981 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions over 20 collegiate games.

The Montreal Alouettes (8-7) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (4-11) at Percival Molson Stadium on Monday, October 13 with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks were eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders this past week, while the Alouettes were on a bye.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 16 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and TSN 690 in Montreal.