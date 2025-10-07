Edmonton Elks sign star running back Justin Rankin to contract extension

The Edmonton Elks have signed running back Justin Rankin to a two-year contract extension, tying him to the team through 2027.

The 28-year-old has rushed for 838 yards, caught 49 passes for 633 yards, and scored 12 total touchdowns over 15 regular-season games in 2025. He is currently ranked second league-wide in touchdowns scored, third in yards from scrimmage, and first in big plays, which are defined as rushes of 20 or more yards or receptions of 30 or more yards.

“I’m excited to be staying in Edmonton for the next two seasons,” Rankin said in a statement. “I feel the city and the fans have embraced me and I love the direction this team is going.”

The native of Oberlin, Ohio joined the Elks last season when he played 11 regular-season games as a rookie, rushing for 765 yards, catching nine passes for 52 yards, and scoring six total touchdowns. The product of Northwest Missouri State University previously played in the Indoor Football League, winning a championship with the Bay Area Panthers in 2023.

“We’re pleased to have Justin onboard for the next two seasons,” said Edmonton general manager and vice-president of football operations Ed Hervey. “This signing builds on the momentum we’ve established this season, and we’re excited to see how he’ll contribute to our team’s success moving forward.”

The Edmonton Elks (6-9) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (8-7) at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, October 11 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. Both teams are coming off bye weeks with the Blue Bombers still in the thick of the playoff hunt and the Elks looking to keep their faint postseason hopes alive.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 6 degrees with a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.