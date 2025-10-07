Calgary Stampeders release veteran DB Tyler Richardson

The Calgary Stampeders have released veteran defensive back Tyler Richardson.

The five-foot-ten, 189-pound defender made six starts for the Stampeders this season at boundary cornerback and boundary halfback, recording 33 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle.

The 26-year-old native of Cincinnati, Ohio first joined Calgary as a practice roster player partway through the 2023 season. He made his regular-season debut in 2024 when he played 10 regular season games, making 30 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, and one interception.

The Stampeders have also signed American running back Antario Brown to their practice roster.

The five-foot-ten, 221-pound native of Savannah, Ga. played 41 collegiate games at Northern Illinois University where he rushed for 3,090 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns to earn first-team All-Mid-American Conference honours. He also caught 21 passes for 263 yards and two scores.

The Calgary Stampeders (8-7) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (10-6) at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, October 11 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off a tough loss to the B.C. Lions, while the Tiger-Cats put up almost 50 points in a win over the Toronto Argonauts.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 17 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS2, and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.