Calgary Stampeders add Western Carolina QB Taron Dickens to negotiation list

The Calgary Stampeders have added American quarterback Taron Dickens to their negotiation list.

The five-foot-eleven, 180-pound passer is a redshirt sophomore at Western Carolina University, an FCS program located in Cullowhee, N.C. He has completed 80 percent of his passes for 1,387 yards, 13 touchdowns, and zero interceptions and rushed 33 times for 121 yards over three games so far this season.

The native of Miami, Fla. completed 74 percent of his passes for 1,428 yards, 12 touchdowns, and three interceptions over seven games in 2024. In 2023, he was awarded a redshirt but saw action in two games, throwing for 127 yards and one score.

CFL teams can claim the rights to up to 45 players via the negotiation list on a first-come, first-served basis, provided that they are not eligible for the Canadian or Global Drafts, and have never played in the league before. These players can be added, traded, or removed from the list at any time.

Being added to a negotiation list does not mean that the player has expressed interest in the CFL, and some are unaware that their rights have even been claimed. Players can only force their removal from the list if the team does not provide them with a minimum contract offer at their request.

The Calgary Stampeders (8-7) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (10-6) at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, October 11 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off a tough loss to the B.C. Lions, while the Tiger-Cats put up almost 50 points in a win over the Toronto Argonauts.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 17 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS2, and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.