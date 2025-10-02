Saskatchewan Roughriders move C.J. Reavis to safety, start Antoine Brooks Jr. at SAM against Ottawa

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will have a different look in the secondary when they face the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.

Veteran C.J. Reavis has been moved from his usual spot at strong-side linebacker to the safety position, as the team continues to compensate for the injuries to Nelson Lokombo and Jaxon Ford. The 29-year-old has been an All-CFL candidate at his regular position this season, racking up 54 defensive tackles, two sacks, an interception, and two forced fumbles.

Replacing Reavis in the box is Antoine Brooks Jr., who has made six defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, and an interception this season while primarily subbing in at cornerback. Former fourth-round NFL Draft pick Sheldrick Redwine will make his CFL debut as a depth piece amidst the changes.

The Riders have made several other significant changes to their lineup, namely the addition of struggling kicker Brett Lauther (back) to the one-game injured list. Campbell Fair will handle place-kicking duties in his absence. Saskatchewan will also be without short-yardage quarterback Tommy Stevens due to a knee injury, prompting Jack Coan to dress as a third QB.

Canadian receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker will make his much-anticipated return to the starting lineup after he suffered a foot injury in the season-opener. The 27-year-old has been limited to 53 career CFL games due to injury, but has collected 205 receptions for 2,688 yards and 14 touchdowns. Local product Mitch Picton will be a healthy scratch to make room.

Also returning from injury are Canadian running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon and Canadian linebacker Melique Straker. Canadian offensive lineman Daniel Johnson will sit out with a foot injury, moving Philippe Gagnon to left guard and prompting the addition of Braydon Noll as a sixth man. Canadian defensive lineman Deshawn Stevens and American running back Mario Anderson Jr. have been placed on the practice roster.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-4) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (4-10) at TD Place Stadium on Friday, October 3 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Riders are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Edmonton Elks, while the Redblacks were on a bye.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 21 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.