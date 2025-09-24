QB Vernon Adams Jr. expected to start for Calgary Stampeders in Week 17 despite back injury

Despite an injury scare last week, Vernon Adams Jr. is expected to be back at the helm of the Calgary Stampeders for their Week 17 clash with the Montreal Alouettes.

Adams was a full participant in practice on Wednesday after being limited by a back injury during the first two sessions of the week. He is listed as available for Friday’s game.

“He looks good to go,” head coach Dave Dickenson told play-by-play voice Mark Stephen. “(We) feel good that he’s passed all the hurdles he needs to.”

Adams was forced out of action on the first series of the third quarter in his team’s Week 16 loss to the B.C. Lions. The 32-year-old was pulled from the game by the injury spotter after a late blow to the head from a defender’s forearm on a late slide appeared to cause him a loss of balance. Though he was not allowed to return, the Stampeders have remained adamant that he is not dealing with a head injury, but rather a back issue as a result of being kneed on the play.

Prior to exiting the contest, Adams Jr. was 11-of-16 passing for 125 yards and two interceptions. His replacement, P.J. Walker, was also unable to finish the game and is expected to miss the remainder of the year with a right shoulder injury. The club elevated Josh Love onto the active roster as a result and re-signed former backup Logan Bonner.

In 12 games since joining the Stampeders, Adams Jr. has thrown for 2,951 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He has also rushed for 203 yards and one major.

The Calgary Stampeders (8-5) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (7-7) at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, September 26 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off a blowout loss to the B.C. Lions, while the Alouettes narrowly beat the Toronto Argonauts on the road.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 23 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and TSN 690 in Montreal.