B.C. Lions bring back Acadia long snapper Cameron Foran

The B.C. Lions have signed Canadian long snapper Cameron Foran to their practice roster.

Foran was with the team through training camp and spent the first several weeks of the season on the practice roster, before being released on July 17.

The six-foot-two, 229-pound specialist attended the CFL Invitational Combine this year and originally signed with the club as an undrafted free agent. He suited up for Acadia University from 2021 to 2024, and recorded 7.5 total tackles. The former walk-on became the full-time long snapper on punts in field goals in 2023.

The B.C. Lions (7-7) will host the Toronto Argonauts (5-9) at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Friday night with kickoff slated for 10:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a narrow loss to the Montreal Alouettes, while the Lions dominated the Calgary Stampeders.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.