Zach Collaros takes first-team reps in practice with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

It appears franchise quarterback Zach Collaros is set to return for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this week as he took first-team reps in practice on Tuesday, according to team reporter Ed Tait.

The native of Steubenville, Ohio missed the club’s two most recent games due to a head injury. He was a limited participant in practice all of last week and a non-participant the week before that.

The 37-year-old has completed 73.8 percent of his passes for 2,297 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions this season, going 4-6 as a starter. He has also rushed 14 times for 105 yards and one score.

Chris Streveler started both games during Collaros’ absence, throwing for 295 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in a 32-21 loss to Hamilton and a 26-18 win over Ottawa. He also recorded 22 carries for 154 yards and two scores.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-7) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (9-5) at Princess Auto Stadium on Saturday afternoon with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats defeated the Edmonton Elks last week with a walk-off field goal, while the Blue Bombers bested the Ottawa Redblacks despite completing only three passes.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 22 degrees with sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network and CJOB 680 in Winnipeg.