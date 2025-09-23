Davis Alexander takes first-team reps in practice with Montreal Alouettes

It appears the Montreal Alouettes are getting closer to having franchise quarterback Davis Alexander back in the starting lineup as he took first-team reps in practice on Tuesday, according to RDS reporter Didier Orméjuste.

The 26-year-old has missed eight straight games due to a hamstring injury that’s been bothering him for most of the season. Alexander has gone 4-0 as a starter on the year, though the Alouettes are 3-7 without him.

The six-foot, 194-pound passer has completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions this season. He has also rushed nine times for 87 yards and one score.

The native of Gig Harbor, Wash. is in his fourth season with the Alouettes but his first as their starter. Over 53 career regular-season CFL games, Alexander has thrown for 2,598 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

The Montreal Alouettes (7-7) will host the Calgary Stampeders (8-5) at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, September 26 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off a blowout loss to the B.C. Lions, while the Alouettes narrowly beat the Toronto Argonauts on the road.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 23 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and TSN 690 in Montreal.