Calgary Stampeders add two NCAA quarterbacks to negotiation list

The Calgary Stampeders have added American quarterbacks Luke Altmyer and Katin Houser to their exclusive negotiation list.

Altmyer is currently a redshirt senior at the University of Illinois where he has posted a 17-9 record as a starter over three seasons, throwing for 5,405 yards, 44 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He has also rushed for 46 yards and eight scores.

The six-foot-two, 215-pound native of Starkville, Miss. originally committed to the University of Mississippi where he spent two years, going 1-0 as a starter and throwing for 317 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.

The 22-year-old is slated to enter the professional ranks in 2026.

Houser is in his second season at East Carolina University where he has thrown for 3,264 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions to go 7-4 as a starter. He has also rushed for 223 yards and five scores.

The six-foot-three, 225-pound passer spent his first two collegiate seasons at Michigan State University where he threw for 1,132 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions, going 2-5 as a starter.

The native of Anaheim, Calif. is currently on track to turn pro in 2027.

Each CFL team can place up to 45 players on their negotiation list, giving them their exclusive rights if they choose to sign in the league.

The Calgary Stampeders (8-5) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (7-7) at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, September 26 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off a blowout loss to the B.C. Lions, while the Alouettes narrowly beat the Toronto Argonauts on the road.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 23 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and TSN 690 in Montreal.