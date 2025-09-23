B.C. Lions sign receiver Isaiah Winstead

The B.C. Lions have signed American receiver Isaiah Winstead.

The six-foot-three, 210-pound target signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent the year on the practice roster.

The 26-year-old played for the Arlington Renegades of the UFL in 2024 and caught 12 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns in seven games.

The native of Richmond, Va. then got back into the NFL as a member of the New York Jets that same year, though he was cut at the conclusion of training camp.

Winstead played collegiately at Norfolk State, Toledo, and East Carolina. He made 88 receptions for 1,085 yards and six touchdowns across 12 games as a senior with the Pirates, earning an All-AAC honourable mention.

The B.C. Lions (7-7) will host the Toronto Argonauts (5-9) at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Friday night with kickoff slated for 10:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a narrow loss to the Montreal Alouettes, while the Lions dominated the Calgary Stampeders.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.