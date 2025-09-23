B.C. Lions add NFL draft pick QB Jaren Hall to negotiation list

The B.C. Lions have added NFL draft pick Jaren Hall to their negotiation list.

The six-foot, 207-pound passer was a fifth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was credited with two starts as a rookie, posting a 1-1 record, and completed 65.0 percent of his passes for 168 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed six times for 14 yards.

The 27-year-old was waived by the Vikings at the conclusion of training camp in 2024 and signed with the Seattle Seahawks shortly thereafter. He was activated for four regular-season games, though he spent most of the year on the practice roster and didn’t record any statistics. The Seahawks released him last month.

The native of Spanish Fork, Utah played collegiately at Brigham Young University (BYU) where he went 16-8 as a starter, completing 65.2 percent of his passes for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 800 yards and nine scores.

Hall also played 32 games for BYU’s baseball team, recording 12 hits, 11 runs batted in, two home runs, and four stolen bases.

Each CFL team can place up to 45 players on their negotiation list, giving them their exclusive rights if they choose to sign in the league.

The B.C. Lions (7-7) will host the Toronto Argonauts (5-9) at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Friday night with kickoff slated for 10:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a narrow loss to the Montreal Alouettes, while the Lions dominated the Calgary Stampeders.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.